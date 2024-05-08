Keith Urban has found another way to "impress" his wife Nicole Kidman after announcing his return to Las Vegas.

The country music star will perform a 10-date residency dubbed 'High' at Fontainebleau's BleuLive Theater, with dates in October 2024 and February 2025.

Keith shared his big news on Instagram alongside a video of him doing what he does best on stage, which you can watch below.

He captioned the clip: "10 NIGHTS AT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS October 4-12, 2024 & February 14-22, 2025. Phoenix Club presale begins Tues. May 7th @ 10am PT General on sale Fri. May 10 @ 10am PT."

Keith is no stranger to Sin City having had two residencies before at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.

Speaking about his third headlining slot, he told People: "The only challenge I get in Vegas is obviously you've got a big mix of people.

"You've got some hardcore fans, you've got some people that know some of your songs, but you've always got people that don't know anything that I do, and they're just curious," he explained.

"I try and get everyone connected and into it as fast as possible," Keith added.

© Getty Images Keith and Nicole have been married since 2006

One person who will no doubt be a fixture at his shows is his wife. Nicole loves to watch her husband perform live and has been pictured side of stage at several of his performances over the years.

And despite being a veteran on the stage, Keith confessed that he still works hard to ensure Nicole is impressed with his performances.

"It fires me up a bit more," he told the publication. "I try to impress her."

© Getty Images Keith still tried to impress Nicole when he's on stage

Keith and Nicole met in 2005 at the event G'Day LA and tied the knot on June 25, 2006. They've since become the parents of teenage daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13.

Despite their long-lasting marriage, Keith is keeping the secret of their successful union to himself. "If I answer that, it'll come across as advice for other married people," Keith playfully told E! News. "I have no advice for anybody."

© Getty Nicole and Keith are strong supporters of each other's work

He explained his rationale, citing the differences between couples and what makes their marriages tick. "You guys figure out whatever works for you…We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different. There's no one size fits all."

The couple often comment on their loving marriage, but Nicole surprised fans when she said they have a surprising communication agreement.

"We never text each other, can you believe that? We started out that way – I was like, 'If you want to get a hold of me, call me,''' she explained on the Something To Talk About podcast in 2023.

© Getty Images Keith and Nicole never communicate via text message

While Keith was happy to communicate via text, he soon adopted Nicole's rule.

"I wasn't really a texter. I think he tried texting me a few times and I never texted back. Then it was like, this is quite nice. If you really want to get a hold of me, you have to call me. Everyone else we text with. That's just the one thing we don't do," she added.