Nicole Kidman receives major news update of her own on the heels of Keith Urban's residency announcement – details

Nicole Kidman will be heading back to work soon! A new update concerning the fate of her show Special Ops: Lioness, has been revealed, and it's looking good.

The Paramount+ espionage thriller has been renewed for a second season by the network, per TVLine, although with a notable change to the name – it will now just be called Lioness, dropping the Special Ops.

The show debuted in July 2023 and at the time, Paramount reported that it had the largest global premiere for a show on the streamer, totaling six million viewers across the Paramount+ network globally in its first week.

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña star in "Special Ops: Lioness"

A statement released by Paramount+ programming Executive Vice President Jeff Grossman reads: "Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness' gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Nicole Kidman."

"We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season."

The show is being helmed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, Nicole herself, and Morgan Freeman, who will be promoted to a series regular for the second season.

© Paramount+ The Paramount+ series has been renewed for a second season

Zoe is also one of the show's executive producers, as is Nicole through her entertainment production company Blossom Films, which has a host of other projects on its slate, such as the upcoming films Holland, Michigan and Mice, and series like The Perfect Couple, the upcoming season of Nine Perfect Strangers, and the revival of Big Little Lies.

The news comes on the heels of a big update for Nicole's husband Keith Urban as well, who shared on social media that he will take up a small Las Vegas residency once again.

© Getty Images Zoe, Nicole, and a good portion of the central cast will return

The country music star will perform ten shows at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, one of the newest luxury resorts on the Strip, playing five shows in October and five more next February.

The "You Look Good in My Shirt" singer has a slew of other shows coming up in the next few months, ranging from standalone concerts to country music festivals around the country.

© Getty Images Keith will be embarking on a residency this October and next February

After his performances at Fontainebleau this October (and an appearance at the GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento shortly after), he is slated to take a break from the stage to presumably spend time at home with his family.

However, over the past few weeks, the power couple have made numerous appearances together, most notably at Nicole's American Film Institute Life Achievement award ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by stars like Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Cynthia Erivo, and more.

© Getty Images The couple most recently made an appearance at this year's Met Gala in NYC

The pair then showed up in style at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, dressed for the theme of "Garden of Time" in Balenciaga, with Nicole in particular sweeping across the carpet in a dramatic black and white ball gown from Balenciaga with a feathered skirt and trim, inspired by a Richard Avedon photo.