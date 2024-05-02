Nicole Kidman's house party with teenage daughters shows she's a super fun parent

Nicole Kidman loves being a mom and was beaming with pride as her two youngest children, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, joined her for their red carpet debut in LA on Saturday.

The family were there to support the actress, who was receiving her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, and Nicole made sure to pay tribute to her children as she gave her acceptance speech.

As per People, Nicole opened up about the "loves of my life" as she stood in front of the crowd, at the star-studded event, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

She gushed: "And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

The Eyes Wide Shut actress also revealed that she would be having a party at her LA home after the ceremony, something that her daughters were excited about.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Nicole Kidman's daughters enjoyed a house party with their family after the star's honor

Talking to People ahead of the event, she said: "We're going to do a post wrap-up at the house late, late tonight. There's a party afterwards, and they're like, 'Oh, there's a party?' That's what they're excited about."

Nicole was also joined by her husband, Keith Urban, sister Antonia, her husband Craig Marran, and their daughter Sybella, as well as famous friends including Reese Witherspoon and Morgan Freeman.

© Getty Nicole with all her family during her special night

The star is also mom to two grown-up adopted children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Nicole prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, but her youngest daughters have made several appearances in her TV shows and movies in recent years, hinting that they may well follow in their mom's footsteps in the future.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Nicole gave a shout out to her daughters on the night

The sisters have appeared in Big Little Lies, as well as The Undoing, which was filmed in New York City in 2020.

Talking to News.com.au, Nicole revealed: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment.

© Photo: Instagram The actress loves being a mom

"And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

Sunday and Faith have also had voice roles in the movie Angry Bird 2, and it's safe to say Nicole was incredibly proud, paying tribute to her two "little birds" in a sweet social media post at the time.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban

While the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards marked Sunday and Faith's first red carpet appearance, the sisters appeared via video link at the virtual Golden Globes in 2021, at the height of the pandemic.

They were dressed up for the glitzy event alongside their parents at their home in Australia, where they stayed for the majority of the Covid pandemic.

