Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban makes heart-melting confession about their marriage

Keith Urban opened up about how his wife Nicole Kidman impacts his performances. The country star, who has been married to the Oscar winner for almost 18 years, revealed that when she appears at his concerts he usually amps it up a little.

"It fires me up a bit more", he told People. "I try to impress her."

WATCH: Keith Urban brings out Nicole Kidman for surprise Las Vegas appearance

Nicole has often been spotted watching her husband perform from backstage, and has even come out onstage on occasion. As his wife turned 56, Keith walked her out on stage, hand in hand.

"We've got wives in the house", he said as the audience screamed. Nicole looked every bit the wife of a world class musician in cool stonewashed jeans a black lacy top, and she wore no shoes whatsoever.

© Gilbert Flores Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala

"Happy Birthday baby girl", Keith said, as he kissed her, and she disappeared off stage to put the attention back on her husband.

This isn't the first time the country musician has made it clear how much he adores his wife, as he revealed in a speech at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala on April 27.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

He said that when he first met her at the G'Day USA gala in 2005, he was "trying to play it cool, but inside I felt like I’d snuck into the royal ball simply because Nic had such a truly otherworldly aura about her."

"I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess", he added. The couple will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary in June this year. They share two daughters - Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

© Getty Images Australian-US musician Keith Urban and his wife US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023

But it seems Nicole isn't the only person that Keith feels he needs to impress - as he reflected on the death of his father, Bob Urban, who passed away in December 2015.

"I feel like I'm still trying to make my dad proud, and I think my dad was proud years ago", he said. "My dad's not even alive anymore and I still feel like I'm trying to get his approval. So certain things just stay part of my fire."

Keith is just about to begin a 10-show residency in Las Vegas called "High", having previously held residencies at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.