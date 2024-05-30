BBC release first statement on Strictly investigation into Giovanni Pernice

BBC has released a statement during their ongoing investigation in reported misconduct from Strictly Come Dancing pro, Giovanni Pernice. Complaints were received against the 33-year-old in regards to his behaviour on the show.

The statement read: “Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned.”

It continued: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints. Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high-profile show.

“Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process. If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken. This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.”

Giovanni released a statement claiming to be “surprised” by the investigation, which read: “To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.”

Although she has yet to speak about it publicly, Giovanni’s dance partner Amanda Abbington left the show mid-way through the 2023 series, later claiming that she had been diagnosed with PTSD due to her time in the competition.

The actress told The Sun on Sunday: “I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally.”

She added: “I'm very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well.”

Korina Travis, one of Giovanni’s former dance partners, spoke out following the news, writing: “I’ve known him for years as a fellow competitor and he has done horrendous things to me. I will not speak about my experiences with him but I'm glad the world is seeing him for who he truly is. I’ll leave it at that.”