Inside Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice’s rumoured Strictly feud - a timeline of events

Amanda Abbington shocked Strictly fans when she suddenly pulled out of the 21st series in October last year, citing "personal reasons". The 51-year-old actress was paired with professional dancer, Giovanni Pernice, but from the very beginning of their partnership, the pair sparked speculation about a potential fallout.

Amid the latest reports which claim the Sherlock star has requested rehearsal footage from her time on the show, we've taken a look back at their rumoured feud with a timeline of events.

Week one tensions

Way back in week one of the 2023 series, rumours began circulating about tensions rising between Giovanni and Amanda. So much so, that the actress even addressed the reports from her dressing room ahead of the first live show.

"Ignoring the [expletive], because clearly people are [expletive]," she said in an Instagram video.

"Just stop it, stop it, grow up. No one gives a [expletive]. Shut up, it's [expletive], so [expletive] off," she continued, adding: "You know who I'm talking to as well. Come on, jog on, it's nonsense and you know it's nonsense. It's all good."

Giovanni admits to being a strict teacher

In October - the same month Amanda bowed out of the competition - Giovanni admitted to being a "very strict" teacher during a joint interview with his dance partner.

Whilst chatting with virginradio.co.uk, the 33-year-old interjected when Amanda was asked about his training style.

"I can answer that question for her," he said, adding: "I'm very, very strict. The only reason why is because first of all, I know my partner's got massive potential, and obviously, I want her to look the best on a Saturday night.

"And second of all, because I believe in Amanda," he continued. "I know exactly how much she can bring on a Saturday night."

Amanda quits the show

Towards the end of October, Amanda announced her exit from the programme after missing the previous live show due to "medical reasons".

In a statement released on her Instagram page, the Mr Selfridge actress explained that she would be giving up her place in the competition due to "personal reasons".

"It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly," she penned. "I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue. It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them.

I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you."

While Amanda's post followed Giovanni's own statement, in which he said he was "so sad" over her decision and was "proud" of what they had achieved, fans noticed that Amanda didn't mention her dance partner in her post.

Amanda backs out of Strictly final

While former contestants in the 2023 line-up returned to the dance floor for the live final in December, Amanda was nowhere to be seen.

A BBC spokesperson said of her absence: "Amanda decided to withdraw from the competition, therefore she will not be returning for the final."

Amanda reportedly seeks legal advice and requests footage

In a new development, Amanda has requested rehearsal footage from her time on the programme.

Over the weekend, The Sun published a report claiming that Amanda had asked for video recordings of her rehearsals with Giovanni as part of her allegedly seeking legal advice.

Neither Giovanni nor Amanda have publicly commented on the report.