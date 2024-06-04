Steph McGovern makes ultra-rare comment about daughter in sweet update

Channel 4 star Steph McGovern has shared a very rare glimpse inside her family life with her four-year-old daughter.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the TV star, 42, uploaded an image of herself posing for a selfie inside her car. The mother-of-one looked radiant as she beamed for the camera in a simple black tank top.

Captioning her image, Steph explained how her little girl - whom she welcomed in November 2019 - is "obsessed" with one particular song which she loves to sing in the car. "Here comes the sun - my four-year-old is obsessed with this song and makes me play it on repeat EVERYTIME we get in the car," she penned.

"I have no idea how this all started but she knows all the words! Anyway, as much as it is doing my head in, I love our time together in the car singing!"

While Steph occasionally shares sweet updates on social media, she tends to keep much of her private life out of the public eye. In a bid to protect her privacy, she hasn't named her partner or daughter, and always makes sure to conceal her daughter's face in any photos.

Musing on her desire to live a private life away from the spotlight, she told Suzi Ruffell on her Out podcast: "I just want to do my job and I know that my job comes under certain scrutiny, and profile. I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it."

It's been an exciting time for Steph and her daughter who began nursery earlier this year. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the presenter revealed how she got emotional when her youngster had her first parents evening.

"She had her first parents evening the other night, and I really struggled not to get upset," she admitted. "Not because they said anything bad, but because all you want is for your child to be happy and kind."

She added: "She's going to have to start wearing a uniform soon. I'm going to have to pretend to her it's a costume because she's obsessed with costumes."

Elsewhere in the interview, Steph mentioned her partner and explained how the loved-up couple spent Valentine's Day together earlier this year. "We always get in early to avoid the crowds, so we had a date night at the weekend which was really nice," Steph said.

"It was special, because when you've got a kid, it's really hard to have conversations that aren't just about domestic things, so we did that at the weekend."