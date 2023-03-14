3 of the sweetest photos of Steph McGovern's rarely-seen daughter

Steph McGovern keeps much of her private life under wraps. From her mystery girlfriend to her three-year-old daughter, the TV star keeps her family firmly out of the spotlight!

The Steph's Packed Lunch presenter is a doting mum to her little girl, who she welcomed in November 2019, but has always kept her daughter's name and photo out of the media.

The 40-year-old also protects her partner's privacy. And while her girlfriend's name hasn't been revealed, it has previously been reported that she works as a TV executive. "I just want to do my job and I know that my job comes under certain scrutiny, and profile," Steph told Suzi Ruffell on her Out podcast. "I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it."

Steph has previously opened up about the importance of carving out family time over the weekend. In an interview with The Sun's TV Magazine, she said: "Now Saturdays and Sundays are about my partner and my daughter. My perfect Saturday is taking my little girl swimming, then we'll go out for lunch with her, which is chaos but we pretend it's fine."

HELLO! is taking a closer look at some of her sweetest snaps from social media.

Steph welcomed her daughter in 2019

Back in June 2021, Steph delighted fans with a seriously rare photo of her little girl holding the presenter's giant birthday balloons. The tot looked adorable in a bright orange dinosaur T-shirt and a pair of blue trousers. While the youngster's face was fully concealed by the metallic '39' balloons, followers were given a rare glimpse of her daughter's blonde locks.

In her caption, Steph gushed: "On Saturday my brilliant partner surprised me with a little b'day garden party... Here are a few of the pics.... She hired the most AMAZING taco van serving LUSH food+drinks! Thanks @tacoporium."

She finished by adding: "We drank, chatted, danced and PLAYED MUSICAL CHAIRS! It was brilliant. I have the best friends and family in the world."

The presenter rarely shares photos of her tot

Steph sparked a sweet fan reaction in 2021 when she shared an extremely relatable mum post on the subject of nursery drop-offs versus nursery pick-ups. She shared a trio of amusing photos highlighting the difference between her active morning outfits compared to her glam afternoon appearance following a busy day on set.

And much to the delight of fans, Steph's little girl was just about visible as she rode in her pram with a plush Eeyore toy. How cute!

In her caption, she shared: "Nursery drop off versus nursery collection… The other parents must think it's two different people.

"The person dropping off… The Scruff. No makeup, unbrushed hair slapped back, athleisure on (normally with a bit of my daughter’s breakfast stuck to it).

"The person collecting… The Stepford Wife. Full face of telly makeup, hair styled/sprayed within an inch of its life and clothes that barely look worn."

The mum-of-one penned the sweetest tribute

Steph's little girl celebrated a huge milestone in November 2021 – her second birthday! In honour of the special occasion, the presenting whizz posted a heartwarming photo of herself holding a cheery balloon emblazoned with the words 'Happy 2nd Birthday'.

While Steph's daughter was notably absent from the sweet snap, the doting mother did share a particularly emotive message. Paying tribute to her only daughter, she shared: "Had one of those weekends that makes me so happy. I have been hanging out with my family and friends to celebrate my little girl's 2nd birthday."

She went on to say: "I can't believe she is 2 already! What a two years. For all parents out there or anyone who looks after kids… Big respect. It's the hardest job I've ever had. I worry about her constantly. I feel guilty when I'm away working. And I panic about her future. And let's not mention the fact that I quite regularly leave the house in an outfit covered in food and snot (and occasionally [poop emoji]).

"BUT it is also the most rewarding job in the world. I am [expletive] knackered all the time, but I am happy. And I am lucky to have an amazing partner and between us our little family is everything I could want in life."

