Steph McGovern's fans all respond to 'radiant' photo with same comment – details

Steph's Packed Lunch star Steph McGovern sparked comments on Wednesday after she posted a gorgeous selfie that showed her standing in front of a flower display.

The stylish presenter wore a green coat over a pink top and kept her makeup simple yet striking with red lipstick and a light blush that saw her looking, as one commenter aptly wrote, "radiant".

However, most of the comments on the post weren't about her appearance but another point that one fan after another was keen to make.

"When are you back on TV @stephlunch? Missing you xx," wrote one, while another added: "We really, really miss your face at lunchtimes," and a third commented: "Miss your presence on the TV... wish you'd come back doing something... miss you."

A fourth agreed: "Missing Steph's Packed Lunch, wish they’d bring it back, you and your team were fabulous x."

The star's latest selfie was so glam

The star became known for her business savvy as one of the presenters on BBC Breakfast but left for Channel 4, where she launched popular lunchtime TV show Steph's Packed Lunch, which was nominated for a BAFTA, as well as the TV Choice award for Best Daytime Show.

However, it ended in December after the broadcaster chose to cancel it.

Steph relaxing during her time off

Explaining the decision in a statement, Channel 4 said: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions."

Steph at this year's TV Choice Awards

The star now balances a podcast and other projects alongside raising her four-year-old daughter. Notorious for keeping her life with her partner and their child private, the star nonetheless delighted fans recently when she shared a rare mother-daughter photo.

It wasn't a snap of herself with her little girl, however, but with her own mum, with whom she enjoys a close bond. The pair spent some quality time together, going by train to Middlesbrough, where Steph is from.

Fans loved Steph's Packed Lunch

Closer to the camera, Steph grinned, with her 2024 diary in one hand. "Back to Boro with my mum," she captioned the picture.

Steph has never revealed plans to have a second child but took to social media at the weekend to denounce speculation that she was pregnant again.

The star spoke out at the weekend

On her Instagram Stories, the star posted an image that another account had shared which appeared to show her sporting a baby bump. She captioned the picture: "A picture that has been doctored to make me look heavily pregnant. For lots of reasons this is really insensitive."

She then showed the actual picture, taken in the front of a car as Steph beamed alongside fellow broadcaster Ashley James, in which no bump could be seen.