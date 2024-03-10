Steph McGovern addresses 'insensitive' pregnancy speculation in heartfelt post

TV presenter Steph McGovern typically prefers to keep her personal life to herself but the mum-of-one took to social media on Sunday to deny that she was pregnant after a doctored photo appeared online.

On her Instagram Stories, the star posted an image that another account had shared which appeared to show her sporting a baby bump.

She captioned the picture: "A picture that has been doctored to make me look heavily pregnant. For lots of reasons this is really insensitive."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Steph McGovern shares rare insight into family holiday

She then showed the actual picture, taken in the front of a car as Steph beamed alongside fellow broadcaster Ashley James, in which no bump could be seen.

This isn't the first time Steph has made it clear that she isn't expecting for a second time, following a last-minute outfit change ahead of last month's TV Choice awards.

© Instagram Steph shared the original photo with her fans

Revealing her choice of outfit on Instagram, a gorgeous yellow satin suit, the down-to-earth star thanked fans for their feedback on her look. She wrote: "The decision has been made.

"Thanks for your help. Long dress won the vote, but I tried alone I had looked about 7 months pregnant (which I'm not). Suit came second and I had this cracker in my wardrobe from this shoot a few years ago."

© Getty The presenter earlier this year

Steph's popular daytime show, Steph's Packed Lunch, ended at the end of last year after being cancelled by Channel 4. It was, however, nominated for a BAFTA, as well as the TV Choice award for Best Daytime Show.

Explaining the decision to cancel the show, the broadcaster stated: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

© Getty The star is so down-to-earth

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions."

Busy mum Steph now juggles a podcast and other projects alongside raising her four-year-old daughter, whose name she has never publicly revealed.

© Getty Steph at this year's TV Choice Awards

Notorious for keeping her life with her partner and their child private, the star nonetheless delighted fans recently when she shared a rare mother-daughter photo.

It wasn't a snap of herself with her little girl, however, but with her own mum, with whom she enjoys a close bond. The pair spent some quality time together, going by train to Middlesbrough, where Steph is from.

© Instagram Steph shared a rare photo with her mum

The TV presenter shared the sweet snap with her mum, which saw them sitting together at a train table, her mum smiling as she looked at the camera, holding her phone and with a novel in the table in front of her.

Closer to the camera, Steph grinned, with her 2024 diary in one hand. "Back to Boro with my mum," she captioned the picture, adding a timestamp of 12:51.