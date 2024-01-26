Exclusive: Steph McGovern reveals why she wasn’t at Carol Kirkwood’s 'very private' wedding

Steph McGovern has nothing but love for her former BBC Breakfast colleague Carol Kirkwood.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Back To The Future musical’s 1000th performance on the West End, the 41-year-old TV presenter revealed that she didn’t attend Carol’s December wedding to Steve Randall since the couple chose to elope rather than have a big ceremony.

"It was very private," Steph said. "Carol and I are very very close friends, in fact, I was there the day she met Steve!"

Steph added that the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony without informing any of her colleagues.

"They did the best thing ever and just took themselves off, didn't tell any of us, got married and then told us all afterwards. We were all so buzzing because I love her to bits and I'm so pleased she's so happy and the pair of them are gorgeous."

© Abi Chadwick/Camera Press BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood looked beautiful in a Bardot wedding dress to marry partner Steve Randall

In December, Steph shared a trio of photos taken of Carol, 61, on her big day along with a sweet message of congratulations.

"How gorgeous and happy do Carol and Steve look? Congratulations So pleased for you both," she penned at the time.

Carol and Steve exchanged vows at Cliveden House, a Grade I stately home nestled in 376 acres of Berkshire countryside, and the bride revealed on BBC Breakfast that the guest list was intentionally limited.

"It was very small as well and intimate so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing," the weather presenter shared on air.

"I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been. You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."

© Instagram Steph McGovern looking horrified in a foam pool at a children's party

Steph also shared details about another big celebration in her household, her daughter’s fourth birthday party.

"You have that paranoia of, 'Is anyone going to turn up, did anyone get the invite, is any kid going to end up in A&E?' But it all went well, phew! There will be another one before long," she said, adding that she’s enjoying the never-ending party invitations.

"Me and my partner are like, 'Whose turn is it to go to the party?' but I've gotten into it. As long as we can find out where the bar is afterwards nearby, this is going to be fun!" she laughed.