Barack and Michelle Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia look so grown up in latest photo amid new beginnings

It has been a celebratory weekend for the Obamas and their daughters, Malia and Sasha

The Obama family is outshining fellow celebrities with their beautiful tributes on Mother's Day, from both Barack and Michelle Obama.

The longtime couple both acknowledged U.S Mother's Day with lovely tributes and photos, sharing rarely-seen images of each other, Michelle's mom, plus of their daughters, Malia and Sasha.

The former President led the way, taking to Instagram on Sunday and sharing a stunning portrait in which his daughters, who are now 24 and 21 years old, look so grown up.

The two former First Daughters are pictured alongside their mom, as well as their grandmother, Michelle's mom Marian Shields Robinson, all wearing coordinating all-white ensembles.

The former First Lady's mom – the best-selling author was born Michelle Robinson – moved to the White House during the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017, and previously told Gayle King of the decision: "I felt like this was going to be a very hard life for both of them, and I was worried about their safety," adding: "And I was worried about my grandkids – that's what got me to move to D.C."

"Happy Mother's Day!" the father-of-two first wrote, adding: "I hope you take a moment to appreciate all the moms and mother-figures in your life – and be there for people who may be missing theirs."

He endearingly added: "To @MichelleObama, thanks for being such an amazing mom to our beautiful girls. You set an incredible example for all of us." Missing was a photo of his own mom, Stanley Ann Dunham, who passed away in 1995. She was an anthropologist, and specialized in the economic anthropology and rural development of Indonesia.

Fans of the politician were quick to gush over the portrait, and note how grown up the girls look already, writing in the comments section under the post: "The girls look so grown up! Beautiful!" and: "Stunning & as always President Obama & his gracious nature," as well as: "Lord the beauty in this picture! Absolutely love this!! Happy Mother's Day!"

Malia and Sasha are so grown up indeed, and while Malia is enjoying life in Los Angeles as a TV writer for show's such as Swarm, her little sister just graduated the University of Southern California (USC) over the weekend.

Michelle's Mother's Day tribute quickly followed her husband's, and was just as sweet, as she shared a photo alongside her mom, as well as a rarely-seen image of her daughters as babies.

© Handout The Obama family while in the White House

"Happy Mother's Day!" she wrote, adding: "Being a mom to Malia and Sasha has been the greatest gift of my life, and I am forever grateful to my mom for teaching me the importance of courage, empathy, and hard work – lessons that I've passed down to my own girls."

She concluded: "To all the moms out there, I hope you continue to kindle and nurture your bright light. Have a wonderful day."

