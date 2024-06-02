Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christie Brinkley celebrates dashing son Jack’s 29th birthday with sweet tribute — their best family photos
Christie Brinkley celebrates dashing son Jack’s 29th birthday with sweet tribute — their best family photos

The supermodel shares three kids, daughters Alexa Ray and Sailor, and son Jack

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It is a special day for Christie Brinkley and her family, as her son Jack Paris is celebrating his 29th trip around the sun.

Jack is a product of the supermodel's brief marriage to real estate entrepreneur Richard Taubman — the two were married from 1994 to 1995 — however her third husband Peter Cook, to whom she was married from 1996 to 2008, and with whom she shared daughter Sailor, 25, adopted him early in his childhood.

In honor of her son's special day, Christie took to Instagram to share a round of photos of him through the years, along with a touching tribute in his honor.

"Happy Birthday to my SON-shine Jack Paris!!" Christie endearingly wrote in her caption, adding: "Cue the Music… and ALWAYS know how much you are LOVED," along with a long string of various music and sports related emojis.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with their congratulatory messages for Jack, with one writing: "Happy Birthday to your handsome son!" as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday to your sweet son! Boys are the best! They love their Mamas!!" and: "Happy birthday to your beautiful boy!" as well as: "Happy birthday to your Sonshine."

Below, take a look at some of the sweet pics Christie shared, and more of her family photos. 

1/5

Christie Brinkley shares a rare picture of herself with her three kids all from different fathers© Instagram

The Brinkley Kids

2/5

Model Christie Brinkley and son Jack Paris Brinkley on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open © Elsa

US Open Mother-Son Date

3/5

Christie Brinkley, Jack Brinkley Cook, Alexa Ray Joel, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook at the 32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, Presentation, New York in 2018© Getty

A Family That Parties Together...

4/5

christie brinkley son and daughters photo© Getty

Tight-Knit

5/5

Christie with her children Sailor, Jack and Alexa© Instagram

Mommy Dearest

