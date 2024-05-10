Michelle Obama shares photos of ultra-private daughters Malia and Sasha in rare personal update

Michelle Obama loves nothing more than being a mom and despite her daughters being thrown into the spotlight during their father Barack Obama's time in office, she has always been incredibly protective of their privacy.

Even now, little is known about Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, who prefer to keep out of the spotlight, but ahead of Mother's Day, Michelle delighted fans on social media after sharing some rare photos from their family album.

These have all been uploaded onto Pinterest, including a sweet photo of Michelle with Malia and Sasha as little girls, titled "me with my girls," and another of Malia holding a baby Sasha.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about being an empty nester

Michelle posted her Pinterest board on Instagram alongside a message telling fans that she had returned to the popular photo sharing site.

She wrote: "I'm back on @Pinterest! Ahead of Mother’s Day, I’ve created a board that features some fun throwback photos, quotes from #TheLightWeCarry, and some beautiful artwork from artists who've shared the ways their moms have made an impact on their lives. Check it out at the link in my bio!"

Michelle Obama posted some unseen childhood photos of her daughters Malia and Sasha on Pinterest

Michelle shares Malia and Sasha with husband Barack Obama, and the siblings live together in Los Angeles, while their mom and dad have remained in Washington D.C., where they relocated from Chicago when Barack went into office back in 2009.

Malia and Sasha are both thriving in LA, with Malia working in the TV industry, going under the name Malia Ann. She made her red carpet debut as a director in January as she stepped out at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her film project, The Heart.

More of Michelle Obama's photos on her Pinterest account

Sasha, meanwhile, is a student at the University of Southern California.

Michelle and Barack often go and visit their daughters in LA and in November 2022 during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Michelle told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she was surprised by her daughters' house rules, joking: "I'm like: 'You never used a coaster in my house.' So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?"

© Jacopo M. Raule Michelle is incredibly protective of her daughters

She also told the hosts that they had enjoyed some cocktails at their daughters' home, but that "the martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was."

Malia and Sasha have an incredibly close relationship, having both experienced out of the ordinary childhoods growing up in The White House. And while they are close now, it wasn't always the case.

Michelle with her daughters Malia and Sasha

She told Hoda and Jenna: "The thing I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends. I mean, there was a period of time when they couldn't stand each other."

Revealing the advice she gave to her daughters to help mend their relationship, she explained "I said, 'You wait. You know, you are going to wake up one day and you're going to look over at that other person and you're going to know that you two share something very unique'.