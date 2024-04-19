Sasha Obama puts statuesque physique on display in midriff-baring outfit - and you should see her nails

Sasha Obama may have opted for casual attire for her recent jet-setting adventure, but her nails were far from low-key.

The 22-year-old daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama was photographed striding through the airport in Los Angeles after flying in from New York.

She donned casual sweatpants and a cropped t-shirt for the journey, and opted for chunky clogs and her trusty Telfar bag.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sasha Obama shows off her incredible dance moves

Sasha may have flown under the radar with her everyday look, however her super long, neon nails were hard to miss as they stood out against the neutral hues of her outfit.

She appeared to be traveling solo as she returned home to California where she lives with her sister Malia, 25.

© Handout Sasha and Malia grew up in the White House

Sasha has inherited her parent's height. IMDB.com lists her as standing 5ft 11 inches tall, which is the same as her mom.

While the former POTUS is marginally taller at 6ft 1.

Sasha carries her height with confidence, while Michelle has confessed to being uncomfortable with her own stature when she was growing up.

© AKGS Sasha Obama arrived in casual attire at LAX airport

Michelle addressed her struggles as a tall girl in her podcast, The Light We Carry, during a conversation with Conan O'Brien, who is also tall.

"That whole thing, you grow up, nothing fits you," she recalled. "Clothes weren’t made for you. I just desperately wanted to be like the girls I saw, the peppy cheerleaders."

© Back Grid Sasha has inherited her mom's height

In a personal essay for British Vogue, she further detailed her angst when she wrote: "I was tall. And tall became something to contend with. Tall stood out. 'Tall' became the label that got attached to me first, and it stuck with me right through."

She said she "showed up tall for kindergarten," and topped out at where she is now at the age of 16.

While it was a lengthy journey to accepting and being comfortable in her own skin, she said she eventually found it.

© Getty Images Michelle said she was always the tallest person in school

"I'm tall and that's a good thing," she added. "I'm a woman and that's a good thing. I'm Black and that's a good thing. I am myself and that is a very good thing."

Michelle appears to have instilled that confidence into her children, Sasha and Malia.

© Getty Barack with his daughters

"Never lecture them about self-confidence," she said of parenting her girls. "You sneak those conversations in when you’re talking to them about their friendships, or about the challenges they faced in a game, or something that their dad said that made them mad. That's when I find they’ll hear the messages most."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.