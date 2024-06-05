Lauren Sanchez beams with pride as she celebrates major family milestone with fiance Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez is beaming with pride as she celebrates her son Nikko's college graduation, marking a significant milestone in her family's life.

The news anchor, 54, shared the joyous occasion with her family, including fiancé Jeff Bezos, her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and his wife October “Tobie” Gonzalez.

The proud mom took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt video montage, which featured a series of touching photos and a clip of her emotional speech to her 23-year-old son.

"I’m super excited to see what this next chapter in your life is going to be. I know it’s going to be amazing. I am so proud of you. You have no idea how proud I am," she tearfully told Nikko during the celebration.

The video also included family portraits of Nikko in his cap and gown, alongside Sánchez, Tony, and even Jeff Bezos.

In her Instagram caption, Lauren expressed her pride and joy, writing: "Nikko, I am so proud of you! Congratulations class of 2024. I couldn’t help but get emotional. We love you!"

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez celebrates major family milestone

The celebration was truly a family affair. Tony, 48, and his wife October, 43, were also present, showcasing the strong bond and unity within their blended family.

October shared her own celebratory post on Instagram, featuring behind-the-scenes clips of the family's professional photoshoot and glimpses of their ongoing festivities.

Lauren with Jeff and son

"What a time we had celebrating Nikko’s Graduation! We are so very proud of all you have accomplished and the person you are, Nikko. You are so loved by so many!" she wrote in her caption.

Lauren and Tony welcomed Nikko in 2001 while they were dating. Despite their separation, they have maintained a close relationship, with Tony going on to marry October in 2007.

The blended family has managed to navigate their lives with grace and mutual respect, as evidenced by their joint celebration of Nikko’s achievements.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez with her son

In addition to Nikko, Lauren is also mother to Evan, 17, and Ella, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

Lauren and Patrick married in 2005 and finalized their divorce in late 2019, reaching an agreement that included joint physical custody of their children.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have been engaged for over a year

After her divorce, Lauren and Jeff Bezos made their relationship public following Jeff's split from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott. The couple announced their engagement in May 2023, blending their families and creating a supportive, loving environment for their children.

In an interview with Vogue, Lauren shared insights into her blended family dynamic with Jeff, who is a father of four with MacKenzie.

"Our lives are pretty normal," she told the publication. "Daily life mostly revolves around our kids." She also spoke about her close relationship with Tony and October, describing them as two of her best friends. "We’ve managed to maintain a fantastic co-parenting relationship and a great friendship," she added.