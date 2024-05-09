Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez shares rare photo of ex Tony Gonzalez on 'really emotional day' with oldest son Nikko

Lauren Sanchez is a proud mom! Just days after making her Met Gala debut in a magnificent mirrored Oscar de la Renta ball gown, the 54-year-old is celebrating another big moment, but in the life of her son Nikko Gonzalez.

The 23-year-old is Lauren's oldest of her three children, her son with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez. Lauren also shares 17-year-old Evan and 16-year-old Ella with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

The journalist and philanthropist shared a series of photos of Nikko as a baby, one of him hoisted in his mother's arms, and one with his dad, and his mom couldn't help but gush over him graduating college.

Recommended video You may also like Lauren Sanchez films inside beautiful kitchen with fiancé Jeff Bezos

"Really emotional day for me," she wrote. "My firstborn graduated from college today! My heart is overflowing with pride for this incredible young man. It seems like yesterday your dad and I were carrying you in our arms."

"I just want you to know how immensely proud I am of you for achieving this milestone. This is just the beginning, Nikko, and I hope you continue chasing your dreams with relentless originality. I love you so much."

Nikko is also a model and made his runway debut at Milan Fashion Week this January, with his mom and her fiancé Jeff Bezos in the front row cheering him on.

She shared a video of him walking for Dolce & Gabbana and wrote: "Just a proud mama. It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love."

MORE: Meet the 'Glam Squad' Lauren Sanchez keeps on speed dial

Lauren and Tony share an extremely close relationship since the split, with the two being not only fantastic co-parents but also great friends, with Lauren sharing in her interview with Vogue that she considers Tony and his now-wife October "Tobie" as two of her best friends.

© Instagram Lauren also included a throwback of Nikko with his dad Tony Gonzalez

"Our lives are pretty normal," she told the publication about her blended family with Jeff, who is a father of four with his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott. "Daily life mostly revolves around our kids."

MORE: Lauren Sanchez reveals her struggle after vacation with Jeff Bezos and family

Inspired by her journey as a mom and partner to Jeff, as well as her struggles with dyslexia as a child, Lauren recently also announced that she would be releasing her first children's book this September titled The Fly Who Flew to Space, in both English and Spanish.

© Getty Images Nikko made his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Men Fashion Week this January

"I still can't believe it!!!" she gushed with her announcement. "I'm so so excited to share the cover of my first children's book, 'The Fly Who Flew To Space'."

MORE: Lauren Sánchez shares loved up pic with Jeff Bezos from family vacation with their rarely-seen kids

"I'm beyond grateful b/c this story holds a piece of my heart. It's a celebration of overcoming challenges, the joy of learning, and dreaming beyond the stars. And I'm so thankful to @RaleighStewart for his amazing illustrations, they are pure magic."

© Instagram She is also a mom to kids Evan and Ella with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell

"#TheFlyWhoFlew will be available in book stores September 17th. Pre-order NOW and take your kids on a cosmic adventure that's more than just a story — it's a spark for change."