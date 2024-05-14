Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sanchez surprises fans with photo of all three children as she talks 'momentous' moment
Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez surprises fans with photo of three children as she talks 'momentous' moment

Lauren is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Lauren Sanchez made sure she celebrated her children over the weekend when she rang in Mother's Day and delivered a sweet family photo fans weren't expecting. 

The American media personality took to Instagram and shared a rare insight into her private life with her children when she added a snapshot of all three of her kids. 

Taking a walk down memory lane, Lauren thanked Nikko, 23, Evan, 17, and Ella, 16, for making her mom and posted a throwback image of her offspring when they were little. 

Lauren SÃ¡nchez at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Lauren has three children

The photo showed her sons looking down adorably at their baby sister who was being cradled by her oldest son.

Lauren wrote: "Thank you, Nikko Evan and Ella for making me a mom."

"I send this quote to everyone I know when they become new moms. Elizabeth Stone once said “Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” It’s true Forever. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms."

Her fans called her "blessed," thanked her for sharing the glimpse into her life and applauded the "amazing quote". 

Lauren with Jeff and her ex Tony and their son Nikko© Instagram
Lauren with Jeff and her ex Tony and their son Nikko

Lauren's post comes at an emotional time for the 54-year-old who recently celebrated Nikko's college graduation too. 

At the time, the journalist and philanthropist shared a series of photos of Nikko as a baby, one of him hoisted in his mother's arms, and one with his dad, NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez. 

Lauren Sanchez Whitesell (L) and Ella Whitesell attend The Horsemen Flight Team Event on May 3, 2014 in Chino, California© Getty
Lauren with her daughter Ella in 2014

"Really emotional day for me," she wrote. "My firstborn graduated from college today! My heart is overflowing with pride for this incredible young man. It seems like yesterday your dad and I were carrying you in our arms."

"I just want you to know how immensely proud I am of you for achieving this milestone. This is just the beginning, Nikko, and I hope you continue chasing your dreams with relentless originality. I love you so much."

Lauren and Tony share an extremely close relationship since the split, with the two being not only fantastic co-parents but also great friends.

She shares her other children with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.

