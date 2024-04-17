Lauren Sánchez' dating history before Jeff Bezos: from NFL players to a Hollywood hotshot

It may have taken them a few years and other relationships, but Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez finally made their way towards each other, and will soon make it official.

The couple started dating in 2019 following their respective divorces at the time, and the Amazon billionaire popped the question in 2023 during a yacht trip to the Cannes Film Festival, with a $2.5 million pink engagement ring.

Now, before they officially make their way down the aisle, take a look back at the former entertainment reporter's dating history prior to becoming the new Mrs. Bezos.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lauren Sánchez films inside beautiful kitchen with fiancé Jeff Bezos

Rory Markas

Lauren's first known relationship, though before she was a public figure, was while she was still in college at the University of Southern California.

She was engaged to the late sports journalist and radio broadcaster, who died aged 54 in 2010, for some time, however they split shortly after she graduated.

© Getty Anthony Miller playing for the Denver Broncos in 1995

Anthony Miller

Lauren met NFL star Anthony at the 1996 Super Bowl in Arizona, and they were together for four years, engaged for a little over a year.

MORE: Lauren Sanchez displays very toned legs in thigh skimming metallic dress during date with Jeff Bezos

The two called it quits in 2000, and both went on to accuse each other of cheating, plus Anthony claimed he only proposed because of pressure from his ex-fiancée.

© Getty Tony González with his and Lauren's son Nikko earlier this year

Tony González

Though little is known about their relationship timeline in the early aughts, in February of 2001, Lauren welcomed her first child, Nikko, with Tony, another former NFL player.

MORE: Lauren Sanchez dazzles in $2,200 gown as she and Jeff Bezos lead the glamorous arrivals at Joe Biden's state dinner

It's unclear how long they were together, however they have remained good friends while co-parenting their son, and in 2021, her and Jeff were spotted out having a meal with Tony and his wife October González.

During this time, she was also rumored to have dated basketball player Derek Fisher and to have had a brief engagement with actor Henry Simmons.

© Getty Patrick Whitesell with his new wife Pia Miller

Patrick Whitesell

In 2005, Lauren met and married Patrick, the executive chairman of William Morris Endeavor (WME), a talent agency that represents stars across the entertainment, sports and fashion industries.

In their time together, they welcomed two kids, son Evan in 2006, and daughter Eleanor in 2008. Though it's unclear when they separated, presumably some time in 2017 or 2018, they announced their divorce in January of 2019, when her romance with Jeff was made public, and it was finalized in October of that year. In 2021, he married Australian model and actress Pia Miller.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.