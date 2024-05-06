Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sánchez dons waist-cinching gown for Met Gala debut with Jeff Bezos after rumored help from Anna Wintour
Lauren Sánchez makes Met Gala debut with Jeff Bezos in mirrored gown after rumored help from Anna Wintour

The first-time attendee made her debut alongside fiancé Jeff Bezos

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
Online News WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The time has come, Lauren Sánchez has officially arrived to fashion's biggest night out, marking her Met Gala debut.

The first-time attendee graced the red carpet hand-in-hand with future husband Jeff Bezos, wearing a black gown from Oscar de la Renta.

This year's Met Gala, as always on the first Monday of May, has also seen attendance from Emma Chamberlain, Katy Perry, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Sydney Sweeney, Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor, hosts Bad Bunny, Jennifer LopezChris Hemsworth, and Zendaya, among others. You can see some of our favorite celebrity looks here.

For the special night out, Lauren – who was rumored to be receiving help from Anna Wintour herself to choose her dress – opted for a strapless black gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, and a voluminous skirt bedecked with mirrored decals forming flower motifs all throughout, an expected emblem of the night.

She had her jet black hair styled into a blunt bob, and accessorized simply with diamond drop earrings and her massive diamond engagement ring from her Amazon founder fiancé.

The theme of the ball – in honor of the subsequent Costume Institute's forthcoming exhibition – is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," not to be confused with the dress code of the event, which is "The Garden of Time."

Lauren Sánchez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Lauren wore Oscar de la Renta

The latter is inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story of the same title, written in 1962, which while can be interpreted in various ways, florals, both groundbreaking and not groundbreaking, are expected.

The theme itself – which in the exhibition will be divided into the categories of land, sea, and sky – pays homage to over 400 years of fashion history by way of approximately 250 rare items drawn from the Costume Institute's permanent collection, many of which are too fragile to be worn again.

