Ronan Keating announces abrupt exit from Magic Radio with emotional statement

Ronan Keating has announced he is leaving Magic Radio after seven years of co-hosting the Breakfast show with Harriet Scott.

Insisting it had been a "difficult decision," the dad-of-five confessed he wanted to focus on his music career and spend more time with his family.

Speaking to listeners on the Breakfast show on Thursday morning, the Boyzone singer shared: "It’s been very difficult for me to come to this conclusion, and to make this decision.

"I wanted our listeners, our Magic Breakfast listeners and our Magic Radio listeners be the first to know. That after seven years and so many incredible shows, I’ve decided to stand down from Magic Breakfast at the end of July."

Ronan, 47, joined Magic Radio in 2017, and within his first year won the Gold award at the ARIAs (Audio and Radio Industry Awards) for Best New Presenter. Watch the emotional message below…

WATCH: Ronan Keating quits Magic Radio with emotional on-air farewell

"I have loved every single minute, this has not been an easy decision at all," he added. "I came on board as you know [Harriet] for a year, maybe two and I’ve loved the job so much that I’ve stayed here for seven.

"We've had an amazing time and we’ve been through some incredibly emotional times with people at home. Those two years that the world changed. It was an honour to be able to be in people’s homes and communicate with them like we did.

© Dave Benett The singer is married to Storm Keating

"So yeah, although I won't be waking the nation up anymore with you [Harriet], I look forward to, I guess reconnecting with what I did before this – you know getting back to my music and touring. Even though I've been doing it, trying to do both together has not been easy at times."

On being with his loved ones, Ronan said: "And getting back to being with my family – you know doing school runs and those things that I’ve missed out on. Waking up with my wife in the morning, you know? I know it sounds ridiculous but it's really important and I've missed that."

© Instagram Ronan is a doting dad to five children

Turning his attention towards his listeners and co-host, Ronan continued: "What I've realised is how incredible it is to connect with people. The medium of radio is so powerful, more powerful than anything else in this modern age. And it's been a real honour to broadcast and be considered a radio broadcaster.

"You and I [Harriet], they put us together. Who knew that this could work?! It's been incredible. I'm going to miss you. It'd been an amazing seven years. You've taught me so much Harriet Scott, you're a radio legend, and it has been an honour to broadcast with you.

"You've shown me how to do this and it’s been an honour, and I'm not leaving the Magic Radio family, just Magic Breakfast for me – it’s time for me to go. A massive thank you to everybody for the love you've shown me, the love you've shown this show for the last seven years. It'd been incredible."

The announcement comes one week after Ronan shared a cryptic message on Instagram. Sharing an image of his tattoo, he paid tribute to his wife Storm by writing: "For you my warrior today and every day. My Stormy. A challenge ahead but your strength blows my mind. With you every step. Love you baby."

Ronan's final show on Magic Radio Breakfast will be 31 July.