Ronan Keating and wife Storm pose with children to share incredible announcement

Ronan Keating and wife Storm were joined by the singer's three oldest children as Storm marked an incredible achievement in her life with the Australian-born model confirming she had become a British citizen.

The mum-of-two took to Instagram to share the joyous news and you seen some of the highlights from her ceremony in the clip below. Storm looked so smart for the ceremony, wearing a grey tweed jacket and smart black trousers, while her husband also looked very dapper in a cream suit and brown shoes as he looked proud while standing with his beloved.

In a photo shared by her close friend, Stefania Aleksander, Storm revealed that Ronan's oldest children, Jack, Missy and Ali had all joined the model as well for the joyous occasions. Storm's own children, Cooper, six, and Coco, three, were at home during the event.

The clip also revealed a small party that Storm held after the event, which included both British and Australian flags and a red cake that said: "You're a pomausie," a play on Australian and the term 'pommie'.

© Instagram Storm was over the moon to get her citizenship

In a happy caption, the 41-year-old said: "After living in England for 11 years and bearing two British babies, I have pledged my allegiance to the King and can now proudly call myself officially a #britishcitizen. Unofficially of course, a huge piece of my heart is Irish too."

The star soon found herself inundated with support from her fans, as one enthused: "Many congratulations please don't lose that gorgeous accent though," while a second said: "Woo woo proud to be British."

© Instagram Storm was joined by the family for the happy news

A third added: "Congratulations! I'm a Pomaussie too," while a fourth joked: "Welcome to the mad house," and a fifth posted: "Aww congratulations- we’re glad to have you."

Ronan and Storm first met back in 2011 on the Australian version of the X Factor, and their relationship is still going strong. In an interview with HELLO! earlier in the year, the Irish singer revealed that he and his wife still leave little notes for one another around the house.

© Samir Hussein Storm and Ronan met back in 2011

Ronan recalled when Storm was living in Australia at the start of their relationship, they would send each other tracks that reminded them of heartwarming moments from special days they spent together.

The star explained: "When we were first dating, we'd send each other songs [which remind us] of little moments we spent together because she was in Australia and I was in Ireland. Romance is very important to both of us.

© Instagram The couple are parents to two young children

"Songs that we both liked, [that made us say] 'this song makes me think of you' or 'oh remember the night we heard this song, we were together when this song was played' just romantic little moments. I remember Bruno Mars', Just the Way You Are, that was one in particular, it's gorgeous. It's lovely, it's beautiful."

He added: "I love a bit of romance. Storm and I love Valentine's Day. We leave little gifts for each other. Between us, we are very romantic [we leave] little notes."