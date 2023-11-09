Storm Keating's stepdaughter Missy tearfully discusses 'jealousy' in wedding speech

Ronan Keating's daughter Missy acted as maid of honour for her stepmother Storm when the couple got married on 17 August 2015, and one of her duties included giving a wedding speech.

The Boyzone star shares Missy and her siblings Jack and Ali with his ex Yvonne Connolly, to whom he was married from 1998 to 2015. His daughter opened up about welcoming Storm into their family and became tearful as she said there's "a little bit of jealousy" over Storm and Ronan's relationship.

"I haven't met someone as kind, as caring, as giving and as beautiful before. My tears are tears of joy and happiness and maybe a little bit of jealousy too – because I seriously hope that one day I'll find someone and we will fall in love in the same way that you guys have," she told HELLO!, who exclusively covered the wedding.

The entire wedding day was filled with emotion, with Ronan admitting he choked up when he first caught sight of his bride, who looked radiant in a mermaid Chantilly lace wedding dress by Australian designer Steven Khalil.

"I went to turn around but my lip was already trembling and I knew I couldn't turn without crumbling, so I waited until she was beside me," he sweetly recalled.

"Then I turned to face her and she was so beautiful it was overwhelming. I couldn't help but cry."

Storm added that it was seeing his children at the altar that set her off. "At first I wasn’t nervous at all – I was ready and bursting with happiness. But when I saw the kids standing beside their dad smiling through tears, it broke me. That's when I started to cry."

© Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Ronan's three kids Missy, Jack and Ali paid tribute to Storm at the wedding

They tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Archerfield, a country estate in East Lothian, with views of the water. Speaking of their emotional vows, the singer said: "I have never been so emotional. I couldn't speak without my voice breaking. It was beautiful and perfect because we finally got to make the ultimate promise to each other and in front of all the people who not only love us as individuals, but love who we are as a couple."

Storm later admitted that she had always wanted children, but was concerned when Ronan wasn't sure about expanding their family.

© Instagram Ronan and Storm have welcomed Cooper and Coco since their 2016 wedding

During an appearance on Loose Women, she said: "He [Ronan] wasn’t sure if he wanted to have more children and that was really difficult for me because I always pictured having kids of my own and I come from a really large family.

"I went away and thought about it and I had to be really honest with myself. I spoke to my mum about it. There were tears. I knew in my heart that I could live the rest of my life without kids but I couldn’t live without [Ronan]."

The couple welcomed their son Cooper in 2017 and Coco in 2020.

