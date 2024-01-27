Ronan Keating and wife Storm look so loved up as they mark special celebration

Ronan Keating and wife Storm hit the beach on Saturday to mark a special celebration, and the couple looked so loved-up as they leant in for a kiss.

The couple were marking Australia Day, which will hold a special place in Storm's heart given her Aussie heritage. In the sun-swept photo, Ronan and Storm were complete couple goals as they shared their romantic moment and the model looked absolutely stunning in an eye-catching sundress as her blonde locks swept behind her shoulders.

© Instagram Ronan and Storm had a romantic moment

Meanwhile, Ronan had opted for an all-blue ensemble, with a light T-shirt and darker shorts, while also wearing a cap while soaking up the sun's rays.

In her caption, although Storm celebrated the event, she also lamented her distance from her home country, saying: "Happy Australia Day to all my fellow Aussies. God I miss you.

© CRUK Ronan and Storm have settled in the UK

"There is nothing quite like ya #Australia You really are something special. My favourite place on earth and some of my favourite people. The home of some of my happiest memories…"

Although Storm and her family are currently away from her home, her husband previously hinted that the pair might one day move there. In 2019, he confessed: "I can't wait to get back ... Storm and I just love it. It's such a special place and so important to us. At some stage in my life I'll settle down in Sydney for an amount of time."

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock The couple met in 2011

Being away from her home country doesn't stop Storm living her life to the fullest and last October, the mum-of-two celebrated as she officially became a British citizen.

Storm looked so smart for her ceremony, wearing a grey tweed jacket and smart black trousers, while Ronan looked handsome in a cream suit and brown shoes as he looked proud while stood with his beloved.

WATCH: Storm Keating joined by husband Ronan's children for major life event

In a photo shared by her close friend, Stefania Aleksander, Storm revealed that Ronan's oldest children, Jack, Missy and Ali had all joined the model as well for the joyous occasions. Storm's own children, Cooper, six, and Coco, three, were at home during the event.

The clip also revealed a small party that Storm held after the event, which included both British and Australian flags and a red cake that said: "You're a pomausie," a play on Australian and the term 'pommie'.

© Instagram Storm was over the moon to get her citizenship

Ronan and Storm first met back in 2011 on the Australian version of the X Factor, and their relationship is still going strong. In an interview with HELLO! last year, the Irish singer revealed that he and his wife still leave little notes for one another around the house.

Ronan recalled when Storm was living in Australia at the start of their relationship, they would send each other tracks that reminded them of heartwarming moments from special days they spent together.