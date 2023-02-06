Zara Tindall stuns in flirty dress as she enjoy spontaneous double date night with Storm and Ronan Keating The royal and her husband Mike Tindall are good friends with Ronan and Storm Keating

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike were in high spirits as they stepped out for a double date with Storm and Ronan Keating last week.

The two couples - who have been close friends for many years - attended the launch of the Breitling Six Nations collection, and after their night out, the former Boyzone star shared a candid picture of Zara and Storm looking fairly tired while Mike looked on from afar.

WATCH: Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

Loading the player...

"How the night started and how it ended," he wrote in the caption. "Great to get a sneak peak at the new @breitling_uk six nations time pieces.

"Always great fun hanging with these two legends and getting a date night night in with my beautiful girl. Head hurts from laughing all night or maybe it was the wine!"

Meanwhile, his wife added: "Cool launch. Cool crowd. Cool watches. Well done @breitling @breitling_uk love the new collection #GuinessSixNations."

MORE: Who is in Mike Tindall's inner circle? See the rugby star's closest friends

SEE: 5 times Mike Tindall showed he's a doting dad to Mia, Lena and Lucas

Princess Anne's daughter looked lovely in a flirty black floral dress, which she teamed with black tights while Storm coordinated her perfectly in dark tailored trousers and a sheer blouse.

Zara and Storm after their double date night

These unlikely friends regularly hang out at each other's homes with their families. During a chat with HELLO! last year, Ronan confessed he has been watching Mike during his time on I'm A Celebrity.

Exclusive: Ronan Keating talks vow renewal and touching gestures he shares with wife Storm every day

The musician said: "He's the most decent, honest, good human being. He'll always be there for the underdog, he's a hero, he's a great guy, we love him, he's a favourite in this household to win."

Ronan also revealed he was chatting to the doting dad just hours before he entered the competition, saying: "I was speaking to Mike the day before he went in when he was down in Sydney. He was in great form and he was so excited."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.