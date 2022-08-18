Ronan Keating and wife Storm look so loved-up in gorgeous holiday snap The pair married in 2015

Ronan Keating and wife Storm are enjoying a family holiday with their children, and the pair posed for a loved-up selfie during the trip.

Taking to Instagram, Storm shared a photo of the married couple enjoying some cocktails as they enjoyed a celebratory moment. Ronan looked very dapper in a white shirt, while Storm looked beautiful in a slinky black dress with her blonde locks perfectly complimenting her outfit in the close-up photo.

The loved-up couple shared some cocktails as Storm simply wrote: "Celebrating."

Although Storm didn't share the reason for their celebration, they were marking their seventh wedding anniversary, as they married on 17 August 2015.

Over on his Instagram, Ronan also shared a photo of him and his wife together as they drove around the Greek island of Santorini. "Exploring Santorini with the One #happyanniversary," he sweetly posted.

Fans were quick to share the joy on the happy occasion, as one said: "Beautiful couple," and a second added: "Love you guys."

Ronan and Storm celebrated into the night

A third commented: "Lovely photo of you both, hope you're having the best time," and a fourth penned: "I hope you're both having a lovely time. Gorgeous pic."

On their actual anniversary, the Boyzone singer shared several photos of his wife and remarked: "She only went and stole my heart. Happy Anniversary to my magnificent Wife Stormy. 7 years married 10 years strong 70 more please.

"I adore you and all you are. Strong loving courageous. You are an incredible role model for all the kids and a special mum to all. I don't want a day without you in it baby. #LuckyMan #happyanniversary [sic]."

Storm went on to pay tribute and included a quote from Italian poet Torquato Tasso which read: "Love is when he gives you a piece of your soul that you never knew was missing."

The pair are enjoying a Greek holiday

She explained: "When I first read these words I immediately thought of you @rokeating and how this sums us up. Unconditional. Uncensored. Unlimited. Effortless. Timeless love [heart emoji]."

Her message continued: "Happy anniversary baby, I couldn't adore you, our family and our life together any more than I do. Because everything is wrapped in so much love that it gives me a happiness and strength that can defeat any battle, and the gratefulness in my heart overcomes any bad luck.

"I look in the mirror every day and I can see we're getting older with those grey hairs poking through and the ever deepening lines, but it makes me smile. I have no fear of growing old with you… my heart is full and your hand is all I need as we journey through the rest of our lives together. One day our bodies will inevitably start to fail us, but our love will be young forever. Sx."

The couple met when they were both working on The X Factor Australia, and have been together for a decade, tying the knot on 17 August 2015. They have since welcomed two children: son Cooper, five, and daughter Coco, two.

