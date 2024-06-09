Helen Skelton shares glimpse inside emotional new chapter

Former BBC presenter Helen Skelton has shared a glimpse inside her recent house move.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the TV star, 40, uploaded a series of touching photos featuring her beloved dad and her son.

Amongst the images, Helen, who had been living with her parents in Cumbria following her split from Leeds rugby star Richie Myler, shared a heartfelt snapshot of her youngest son Louis standing in a near-empty room and surrounded by cardboard boxes.

The youngster, five, could be seen dressed in a sporty black tracksuit set whilst also sporting one pair of blue boxing gloves on his hands, and a second black pair on his feet.

"Tell me you're moving… Without telling me you're moving… Me: "Which pair are going to the charity shop"... Him: "Neither, we NEED them both".

Meanwhile, a second snapshot showed Helen's father sweetly bonding with Louis outdoors whilst pushing a toy bike. Heaping praise on her father, Helen captioned her photo: "The kind of granddad who spends days moving the entire contents of your life and still makes time for motorbikes and football".

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shares eight-year-old Ernie, Louis and Elsie, two, with her ex Richie. The pair shocked fans when they announced their split in 2022, months after welcoming their daughter.

Following the split, Helen moved out of her family home to be with her parents at their sprawling farm in Cumbria. The TV star shares a heartwarming bond with her parents, and previously told Closer magazine: "My parents are amazing. It's the easiest parenting time of my life because they're on-hand all the time, doing loads for me. I'm pretty sure that grandparents keep this economy running!

"My mum gets the school uniform ready, making sure that the homework is out. Whereas I get to do all the fun bits, like taking them to football and swimming and all of that. So it is a juggle but ultimately I feel like I'm really lucky."

It's been an exciting time for Helen! Earlier this week, the mother-of-three shared some career news alongside fellow TV star, Dan Walker. The pair, who previously presented Dan and Helen's Pennine Adventure have teamed up on a new travel series with Channel 5.

The duo were quick to share their news on social media, writing in a joint post: "Some lovely news… We are about to start filming a new travel series for @channel5_tv.

"Watch this space for more details. We'll let you know when you can watch us wandering around together as soon as we can (champagne optional)".

Fans were thrilled by the announcement, with one writing: "Fabby, can't wait. Loved the last series", while a second noted: "Great news… Loved the Pennine adventures".