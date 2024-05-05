Helen Skelton's mini-me daughter Elsie is beyond precious in new photos

BBC presenter Helen Skelton melted hearts at the weekend with a series of adorable throwback photos featuring her three children Louis, Ernie and Elsie.

Taking to Instagram, the former Blue Peter presenter, who shares her three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler, uploaded a carousel of images documenting her blissful weekend in the wonderful outdoors.

© Instagram Elsie looked so precious in her pink outfit

Amongst the photos, Helen, 40, shared a precious new photo of her mini-me daughter Elsie, two, hurtling down a wooden path framed with candy-coloured balloons.

Little Elsie looked so sweet in the snapshot dressed in a bubblegum pink tutu, matching pink tights and a denim jacket embroidered with her name.

© Instagram Helen's daughter appears to be following in her mother's footsteps

Elsewhere, Helen added an image of her wild-haired tot perched on a grey horse. The mini equestrian appeared in her element, dressed in jeans and a mustard jacket emblazoned with doves.

Meanwhile in a separate image, Helen's youngest son Louis, six, is shown confidently scaling a tree towards an impressive treehouse.

"When you get them to bed early because of their mood all day," Helen noted in her caption. "So you spend your night pawing over photos of last weekend #thatslife #weekends #grateful #thatskids."

© Instagram Louis showcased his incredible climbing skills

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Helen in the comments section. One wrote: "You're a wonderful mama", while a second gushed: "Treasure every moment Helen, they grow up so quickly", and a third chimed in: "That looks [like] an action packed day… An unbelievable mum."

Helen's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role last year in order to spend more time with her young brood.

Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... Thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

In an interview with the Express in 2021, meanwhile, Helen expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"

© Instagram Helen shares her three children with her ex Richie Myler

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shares eight-year-old Ernie, Louis and Elsie with her ex Richie. The former couple shocked fans when they announced their split in 2022, months after welcoming their daughter.

Following the split, Helen moved out of her family home to be with her parents at their sprawling farm in Cumbria. The TV star shares a heartwarming bond with her parents, and previously told Closer magazine: "My parents are amazing. It's the easiest parenting time of my life because they're on-hand all the time, doing loads for me. I'm pretty sure that grandparents keep this economy running!

© Getty Images The TV star is best known for presenting Countryfile and Blue Peter

"My mum gets the school uniform ready, making sure that the homework is out. Whereas I get to do all the fun bits, like taking them to football and swimming and all of that. So it is a juggle but ultimately I feel like I'm really lucky."