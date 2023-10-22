Helen Skelton causes a stir with wholesome photo of all three children

Countryfile star Helen Skelton delighted fans at the weekend with a precious snapshot featuring all three of her children.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the doting mother shared a glimpse inside her half-term break which appeared to get off to a wholesome start thanks to a joyous pumpkin patch visit.

Take a look at their sibling bond in the video below...

WATCH: Helen Skelton showcases bond between children in sweet moment

In images shared to the social media platform, Helen, 40, is pictured beaming from ear to ear alongside her adorable brood. She appeared in high spirits as she perched on a hay bale with little Elsie sat on her lap.

She was also joined by her two boys Ernie, eight, and Louis, six, who appeared to relish their autumnal family adventure complete with a trio of giant pumpkins and an impressive-looking scarecrow.

© Instagram The TV star got stuck in with nature

For the special occasion, Helen looked her usual stylish self in a pair of skinny jeans, a warm jacket, a chic beige scarf and a sporty baseball cap. She elevated her outfit with a pair of fabulous lace-up khaki outdoor boots and some chunky silver hoop earrings. Perfection!

Looking every inch her mother’s mini-me, little Elsie looked adorable in a lilac top, a fluffy beanie and a candyfloss pink fluffy gilet. Helen's two boys, meanwhile, appeared as bashful as ever in shorts and cosy jackets.

"Swipe for reassurance," Helen quipped in her caption. She continued: "PS where did the turnips go? #pumpkin #autumn #halfterm #weekends #freshair."

© Instagram Helen welcomed Elsie in 2021

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with sweet messages. "What a wonderful crew you have!!! Magical," wrote one, while another chimed in: "How lovely do you all look at the pumpkin picking."

A third remarked: "Ha ha… Love the reality snaps too! Looks like you had fun," and a fourth sweetly added: "You have a beautiful family," followed by a pair of red love hearts.

© Instagram Helen is a doting mum to her three children

Helen's blissful family photos come after she stepped down from her BBC Radio 5 job in order to spend more time with her little ones.

Announcing her departure from the show, Helen told her co-host Lloyd Griffith: "I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real. There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me. I've loved every minute of the past year... Thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

The TV star co-parents her children with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. The former couple split back in April 2022, just months after Helen gave birth to their youngest, Elsie.

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

At the time of their separation, Helen shared a statement on social media which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."