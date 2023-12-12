The sweetest photos of Countryfile stars with their children: From Helen Skelton to Matt Baker

While many of the presentesrs on beloved BBC show Countryfile keep their family life under wraps, there are a handful of stars who share rare glimpses of their mini-me children.

Join HELLO! as we take a look at some of their sweetest moments…

Helen Skelton

Helen joined Countryfile in 2008 and has been a fan favourite ever since. While the 40-year-old is best known for her wilderness tips and countryside recommendations, away from the screen, the presenter is a busy mother-of-three.

© Instagram The TV star welcomed Elsie in 2021

She shares sons Ernie and Louis, and little girl Elsie with her ex, Richie Myler. Together they welcomed eldest Ernie in 2015, Louis in 2017, and youngest Elsie in 2021.

WATCH: Helen Skelton showcases bond between children in sweet moment

The former couple announced their separation in April 2022, with Helen sharing a short statement detailing their wish to co-parent their brood.

© Instagram Helen shares her three children with her ex Richie Myler

"Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children," Helen said at the time.

© Instagram Helen is a doting mum to her three children

The star regularly shares glimpses inside her home life – and if her photographs are anything to go by, it's clear to see that youngest Elsie is fast becoming Helen's mini-me. Most recently, Helen and Elsie twinned in bobble hats as they braved the chilly weather. Elsie looked particularly precious in her headgear which she teamed with a fluffy pink jacket and a bright pink tutu. Adorable!

Matt Baker

Matt has been a firm fixture on the show ever since he joined the line-up in 2009. When the 45-year-old TV star isn't tied up with his presenting duties, he relishes spending quality time on his family farm with his wife Nicola and their two children: 12-year-old son Luke, and 10-year-old daughter Molly.

The sibling duo appear to be following in their father's footsteps! Luke and Molly made a starring appearance in Matt's documentary called Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad which sees The One Show star relive old memories as they travel around their beloved North East.

© Channel 4 The star with his family

During one sweet segment, Matt spoke openly about his children's experience on the farm and how it's starting to shape their future.

"It's fascinating, going back to my children, watching them experience the things I experienced when I was their age, and I never realised it but it became very obvious to me, those foundations that I've got at that age and how they've helped me with the rest of my life," he explained.

© Getty Images Matt Baker lives on a farm with his wife Nicola and their two children

Matt and his family live in the Chilterns where they have their own smallholding. Speaking of filming Channel 4's Our Farm in the Dales, he told Metro: "We have our own smallholding in the Chilterns, a smaller version of my parent’s farm, where we have our own chickens and livestock."

Joe Crowley

Joe joined the hit BBC show in 2014. And while the nature expert keeps much of his private life off screen, he very occasionally shares pictures of his family on social media.

While it's not known exactly how many children Joe has, we do know that he is a doting dad to his nine-year-old son called Alfie.

In honour of Alfie's 6th birthday in 2020, Joe shared a sweet snapshot of an impressive ninja cake which he'd lovingly baked for his son's big day. "Another year, another late-night ambitious cake making extravaganza: the green ninja!" he wrote alongside the image.

"Normally, I’m just a last-minute ‘time optimist’ so it’s my own fault that I’m fiddling with fondant icing in the early hours. But on this occasion the incoming tier two restrictions left me little choice as we had to bring the planned birthday tea party forward a day to this afternoon so our little man could still celebrate with a couple of friends. Look forward to three boys high on sugar tearing up the house as ninjas!"

Sean Fletcher

Sean Fletcher, 49, is a devoted father of two. With his wife, Welsh TV producer Luned Tonderai, he shares daughter Lili, 24, and son Reuben, 19.

© Getty Images Luned Tonderai and Sean Fletcher arriving at the ITV Gala in 2017

Reuben had severe OCD as a child, which led to him being hospitalised. In a candid chat with Wales Online back in 2017, Sean spoke openly about parental stigma, explaining: "Luned and I were worried that we would be judged as parents - did we work too much? There is all this stigma for parents, too… The worry that if we talked about Reuben's OCD, we'd be judged, he'd be judged."

Opening up about his decision to share details of his family experience, he went on to say: "It was like a weight had been lifted from our shoulders… Many parents have been in touch sharing their experiences and concerns."

Whilst Sean rarely posts images of his family on social media, in 2021, he did share a touching image of the father-son duo bonding over a game of football.

In the snap, Sean and his son could be seen avidly watching the TV whilst wrapped in a large blanket emblazoned with the Welsh flag. "It's not been an easy week for me and my boy," Sean quipped in his caption.