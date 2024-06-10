Brooklyn Beckham makes rare comment about having children with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about having children with his wife Nicola Peltz one day.

In a new interview with InStyle, the budding chef, who wed actress Nicola back in April 2022, explained how the couple may soon decide to expand their brood.

© Nagi Sakai/InStyle The budding chef is keen to start a family of his own one day

On the subject of starting their own family, 25-year-old Brooklyn told the publication: "I always wanted to be a young dad, but, obviously, [it's] up to my wife. My wife really wants kids as well. So soon, hopefully."

Elsewhere in the interview, David and Victoria's eldest child spoke about why he opted to adopt the Peltz-Beckham surname. Opening up he shared: "I wanted to honour my wife's last name as well, and we thought about it for so long and we were just like, 'When we have kids, we would love to have little Peltz-Beckhams running about."

© Nagi Sakai/InStyle Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in 2022

He finished by adding: "I just thought it was a cute idea to have both, two last names."

This isn't the first time Brooklyn has spoken about his desire to one day have children. Back in November 2022, the star told People: "I could have had kids yesterday.

© Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration

"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

© Getty Images The couple live in America

Nicola appears to be on the same page as her husband. During a candid interview with Cosmopolitan UK in March last year, she shared: "Yeah, we definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies.

"Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first."

Brooklyn and Nicola's relationship

© Getty Images Nicola shares a close bond with Brooklyn's family

Lovebirds Brooklyn and Nicola first crossed paths in 2017 at Coachella music festival where the pair were initially introduced to each other. Despite Nicola revealing that "they didn't get on at first", the duo eventually hit it off and were soon caught up in a whirlwind romance.

The couple went on to tie the knot at Nicola's family oceanfront home in Palm Beach, Florida. They enjoyed a star-studded ceremony, with guests in attendance including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Mel B and Mel C.