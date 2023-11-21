Everything Victoria Beckham has said about daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan

Victoria Beckham and her husband David are doting parents to four children: eldest Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.

Despite her hectic work schedule, the fashion designer is extremely family-oriented and relishes spending quality time with her brood and their respective partners. In particular, the 49-year-old former pop star shares a close bond with Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, and Romeo’s model girlfriend, Mia Regan.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham hugs Nicola Peltz Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week show

Whilst Spice Girl songstress Victoria and Nicola appear to be on good terms, the duo became embroiled in a reported feud last year which both Brooklyn and Nicola have since denied.

Rumours of a clash first emerged when Transformers actress Nicola, 28, opted to wear a Valentino Haute Couture dress for her nuptials in 2022, instead of a bespoke bridal gown crafted by fashion designer, VB.

© Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wed in April 2022

Speaking to Variety, newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola insisted that there was no rift and that while she initially intended to wear a dress designed by Victoria, Nicola was later told that her atelier couldn't make it in time.

And what about Mia? Whilst Romeo and his girlfriend Mia have been dating on-and-off since May 2019, Victoria and Mia have bonded over their shared passion for fashion. And back in October 2022, the duo even joined forces to launch a denim capsule collection inspired by the '90s.

Join HELLO! As we take a closer look at VB's bond with Nicola and Mia. Keep scrolling to discover what the fashion designer has said about the two key ladies in her eldest sons' lives.

What has Victoria said about Nicola?

Both before and after their alleged rift, Victoria has shared a handful of touching messages heaping praise on Nicola.

Prior to Brooklyn and Nicola's oceanfront wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, VB described her son's then-fiancee as "wonderful."

© Instagram VB and Nicola appear to be close friends and have denied any claims of a feud

During an appearance on Lorraine in December 2020, she said: "Nicola is just wonderful… She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman.

"We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy."

© Getty Images The whole family recently united to attend the Beckham premiere in London in October 2023

She went on to say: "It's nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So, we are very happy and very excited."

Over on Instagram, meanwhile, the mother-of-four has waxed lyrical about her daughter-in-law. Reacting to a recent snap of Nicola posing with Harper, Victoria gushed: "Love this look on you!!! You look incredible!!! Kisses xxxx."

And earlier this month, VB was quick to heap praise on Nicola following her incredible front cover debut on Harper's Bazaar Taiwan. Racing to the comments section, Victoria sweetly penned: "Beautiful!!! Congratulations xx kisses x."

What has Victoria said about Mia?

Victoria and Mia have formed a strong connection thanks to their respective careers in the world of fashion. They took their bond to the next level in 2022 when they joined forces to create a vintage-inspired collection for VB's eponymous brand.

During a candid chat with British Vogue, the former Spice Girl had nothing but praise for Mia, 21.

© Instagram Mia is Victoria's Gen-Z style muse

"Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling," she revealed. "I love that she's fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule."

She continued: "This capsule is so entirely Mia, and I love that."

© Instagram Mia and Romeo started dating in 2019

Even when Mia and Romeo briefly split up in the summer months of 2022, Victoria has acted as a pillar of support for the budding model.

And she was amongst the first to react to a string of glamorous photos shared to Mia's Instagram back in July last year

"Wee bit posey so left u a surprise at the end xx," Mia captioned the post, which shows her pulling a silly face in the last photo of the carousel. "Beautiful x kisses x," Victoria wrote in response, adding a love heart emoji.