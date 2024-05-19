Brooklyn Beckham pens heartbreaking tribute following family loss

Brooklyn Beckham is mourning the loss of a dear family member. After his wife, Nicola Peltz announced the passing of her grandmother Gina this week, the 25-year-old followed suit, sharing a carousel of precious family photos and memories on Instagram.

"Naunni thank you for being you," he penned in the caption. "You were the sweetest and happiest person ever and you taught me to find joy in everything. Thank you for always making everyone smile, you made everyone's whose lives you touched infinitely better."

Concluding the post, Brooklyn added: "I'm so lucky to have had the honour of being your grandson for the past 4 years x I promise to take care of Nicola and your family x I will miss you so much x I love you so much xxxxxxx."

Touched her husband's tribute to her grandmother (who was also known as Bunny or Naunni), Nicola, 29, was quick to repost it.

Brooklyn isn't the only Beckham to pay his respects this week. Returning to Instagram on Saturday, his father David, 49, posted a photo of Gina. "To the most amazing lady with the most beautiful smile and laugh. Rest in peace Naunni," the former footballer wrote alongside it.

It was on Thursday that Nicola's brother, Bradley Peltz, revealed that Gina had died at the age of 95. "Today, we lost my angel on earth. She was not only the happiest but one of my favorite souls I ever came across. She was the light that would brighten your day," he wrote.

"Her heart was so big that you could feel it when she smiled, and in turn make you smile. May her soul rest in peace and in paradise in heaven. I love you, Bunny."

Nicola, in particular, has spoken about her close friendship with her grandmother over the years and even appointed her maid of honour at her lavish 2022 wedding. More recently, Nicola penned a sweet post to Gina, as she reflected on their "magic" time together.

"Being with you is literally magic I love being by your side, thank you for choosing me to be your granddaughter I more than love you Naunni," she captioned a slew of photos in April.

"Our time together is so precious to me. Thank you for teaching me how to love others so deeply and fiercely. There isn't a moment next to you I take for granted your laugh is the best sound in the world and I want to hear it for the rest of my life."