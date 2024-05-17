Nicola Peltz Beckham and husband Brooklyn suffer devastating family loss

Nicola Peltz Beckham's family has been left devastated by the sad loss of her grandmother Bunny. The Lola actress' brother Bradley Peltz shared a moving Instagram post on Thursday, revealing Bunny had sadly passed away at the grand age of 95.

Brooklyn Beckham's wife was incredibly close to her grandma Gina (who also went by the nickname Naunni) and even gave her the role of maid of honour at her lavish 2022 wedding.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz's family is mourning the sad loss of their grandmother Bunny

"Today, we lost my angel on earth. She was not only the happiest but one of my favorite souls I ever came across. She was the light that would brighten your day," Bradley wrote.

"Her heart was so big that you could feel it when she smiled, and in turn make you smile. May her soul rest in peace and in paradise in heaven. I love you Bunny."

© Instagram Nicola's brother Bradley paid tribute to grandma Gina (who also went by the nickname Naunni)

Bradley, 34, shared several happy memories from his time spent with Bunny, including an amazing photo of his grandmother holding up a sign that read "Every day I'm hustlin'".

Nicola and Brooklyn's close bond with her grandmother

The Bates Motel actress was forced to miss the Met Gala last week, instead enjoying a "cupcake party" with her grandmother, and revealed in another post that they were "watching all the beautiful MET dresses together".

© Instagram The Bates Motel actress was forced to miss the Met Gala last week, instead enjoying a "cupcake party" with her grandmother

Nicola first hinted at her grandmother's ill health when she was addressed her absence from mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash, revealing she had spent time with Bunny instead.

Sharing a photo of the Beckhams celebrating on her Instagram Stories, she explained her no-show, writing: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni [white love heart] I miss you all so much!"

Brooklyn was also close to Bunny and even whipped up a special celebratory feast to mark her 94th birthday.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham played a key role in Bunny's 94th birthday celebrations

In the summer of 2022, Nicola was asked whether David Beckham's eldest son had ever showcased his culinary skills for her grandmother.

"Always! He did for my Naunni's birthday!," she commented on a video of her grandmother trying Brooklyn's impressive pasta dish.

In another video from the celebrations, Brooklyn was seen delivering an impromptu speech to commemorate the moment.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz's grandmother reacts to Brooklyn's cooking

He said: "Happy birthday I love you so much, I am so honoured to be here on your birthday. You are so amazing and you look so gorgeous today, thank you for letting me into your gorgeous family. I hope you enjoy the day."

To which she replied: "You're so beautiful thank you… thank you so much you're a doll!" and the pair shared a hug.

© Instagram Nicola was so close to her grandmother that she made her Maid of Honour at her 2022 wedding to Brooklyn

Nicola's grandmother's role in their wedding

Bunny accompanied Nicola down the aisle during her $3 million wedding held at her billionaire father Nelson Peltz's Florida estate.

Brooklyn's paternal grandmother Sandra Beckham even paid tribute to Nicola's close bond with her Naunni with her sentimental choice of wedding gift.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz posed for a wedding photo with her naunni, known as Bunny

Sandra gifted Nicola an amazing pair of Nike Air Force 1 trainers emblazoned with sentimental drawings and messages.

DISCOVER: Brooklyn Beckham's $3m oceanfront wedding was wildly different from Victoria and David's

As well as butterflies, roses, and a replica of Brooklyn's tattooed cherubs drawn on the white sneakers, the word 'Bunny' was etched onto the leather.