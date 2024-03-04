Nicola Peltz is a vision in sweet birthday tribute to Brooklyn Beckham

It's been quite the weekend for the Beckham clan.

It was a family affair on Friday at Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show, during which the designer proved that even a foot injury couldn't thwart her plans to deliver a AW24 collection steeped in elegance and modern fluidity.

© Getty The family took to the front row to support Victoria

Despite disruptions by Peta protestors, the matriarch looked seemingly unperturbed and pleased as she graced the runway to greet the crowd.

Victoria's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz and eldest son Brooklyn Beckham were among those who showed their support on the front row, alongside her husband, footballing legend David, and youngest children Cruz and Harper.

Following all the excitement of Paris Fashion Week, there's another key date in the Beckham family calendar to celebrate – Brooklyn's 25th birthday.

Contemporary style icon Nicola paid tribute to her husband of nearly two years on 4 March with a heartfelt Instagram post, in which she wore a semi-sheer white lace slip dress, a fluffy black jacket and her signature platforms as the pair huddled under an umbrella.

She captioned her post: "Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham i hope all your wishes come true i love you so so much [white heart emoji] you have the most beautiful heart and im so lucky to call you mine [sic]."

© Getty The couple put on a stylish display in all-black at the Mugler show

The couple have been delivering no end of chic style moments of late, including at Mugler on Sunday.

Nicola leaned into the visible lingerie trend, sporting a cropped blazer layered over a bra and black mid-rise trousers with daring hip cut-outs, whereas Brooklyn opted for a classic double-breasted blazer with silken lapels.

If their recent track record is anything to go by, Brooklyn's quarter-life birthday milestone will call for yet another chic Peltz-Beckham style moment. Watch this space…