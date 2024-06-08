Jennifer Lopez hits The Grove with teen daughter amid reports she has put $60 million home on market

Jennifer Lopez drew a crowd on Saturday June 8 when she was spotted shopping at the tourist destination The Grove in Los Angeles.

Joined by her daughter Emme, Jennifer kept it lowkey in pleated wide leg pants and a white tank top, while Emma, 16, wore cargo pants and a tee for the 1992 film My Own Private Idaho, and a flannel shirt.

The outing comes, however, amid growing speculation that Jennifer has split from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck, as their $60 million home has come on the market.

TMZ reported that Santiago Arana, from The Agency, has been hired to sell their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, and that he has been giving prospective buyers tours for two weeks.

The home, located on the exclusive Wallingford estate, is described as a six-acre promontory, and the sale includes not only the main house but also a 10,000-square-foot guest house and a caretaker's residence.

It boasts garages for 15 cars, parking for 80, and an outdoor sports complex with basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, a boxing ring, and a bar – and a stunning 150-degree zero-edge pool.

The pair purchased the home in 2023 after touring more than 80 properties to find the perfect home for their blinded family. Jennifer is also mom to son Max, Emme's twin, while Ben is dad to Violet, 18, Fin ,15, and 12-year-old Samuel.

It also comes as Jennifer canceled her planned tour in support of album This Is Me… Now, with tour promoter LiveNation sharing that it was because the mom-of-two is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends".

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," the 54-year-old shared with fans on her newsletter OnTheJLo.

She continued: "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

While Jennifer and Ben face continued public speculation about the status of their marriage, they have both been photographed separately wearing their wedding rings recently, and they both attended a graduation party for Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet, who recently graduated from high school.