President Joe Biden reacts to son Hunter's guilty verdict as he faces up to 25 years in prison — read his response

President Joe Biden has broken his silence following his son Hunter Biden's guilty verdict in his historic federal gun trial.

On Tuesday, June 11, a Delaware jury found the commander in chief's son, 54, guilty on three felony counts of lying on a federal firearms application in 2018, a time during which he has said he was struggling with his drug and alcohol addiction. He had pleaded not guilty.

Biden, who along with his wife Dr. Jill Biden has maintained his support for his son — but also emphasized his respect for due process — reiterated both sentiments in his reaction to the verdict.

Recommended video You may also like President Joe Biden announces bid to run for office in 2024

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad," he shared, adding: "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today."

Biden shares Hunter with his late first wife Neilia Biden, who passed away aged 30 in a 1972 car crash that also killed their one-year-old daughter Naomi, who Hunter's daughter, now 30, is named after. They also shared son Beau Biden, who passed away aged 46 in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer, and who Hunter also named his youngest son after.

In his statement, Biden further expressed: "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

© Getty The first lady attended the first day of the trial with Hunter's son-in-law Peter Neal

He continued: "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

MORE: President Joe Biden celebrates Juneteenth with star-studded White House concert with Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle

MORE: Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump's guilty verdict: top reactions from celebrities

"Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that," the statement concluded.

© Getty Hunter and his wife Melissa Cohen

In an interview with ABC's David Muir last week in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Biden addressed his son's trial, confirming he would rule out any potential pardon. He also spoke about his political opponent Donald Trump's own recent historic trial, which declared him a convicted felon after he was found guilty on all 34 charges, emphasizing: "He got a fair trial. The jury spoke."

MORE: Donald Trump faces three more criminal cases as he is found guilty in hush money trial — a guide

© Getty Biden also shares daughter Ashley, 43, with Dr. Jill

Hunter, an attorney who went to Georgetown University for his undergraduate studies and graduated from Yale Law School in 1996, now faces up to 25 years in prison for the three charges; he is also currently facing another federal trial for allegedly avoiding taxes, which starts on September 5 in California.

MORE: George Clooney made personal call to White House to defend wife Amal Clooney

© Getty Hunter with his son Beau, daughter Naomi, and his parents in 2022

In their own reaction to the verdict, Hunter and his defense attorney Abbe Lowell said they were "naturally disappointed" at the outcome, and that while they respect the jury process, they will pursue whatever legal challenges they can in the appeals process.

"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from [my wife] Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome," Hunter said. "Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time."