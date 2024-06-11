President Joe Biden celebrates Juneteenth with star-studded White House concert with Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle

President Joe Biden ushered in the Juneteenth holiday with an unforgettable concert on the White House South Lawn, graced by the likes of music legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle.

In a fitting tribute to a historic day, Joe celebrated Juneteenth on Monday, emphasizing the significance of the holiday he officially recognized as a federal observance in 2021.

Juneteenth, marking June 19th, commemorates the moment in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States were informed of their freedom, over two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared the end of slavery in Confederate states during the Civil War.

For generations, Black Americans have honored Juneteenth, reflecting on the enforcement of emancipation in Texas, the final holdout of Confederate resistance, symbolizing the true end of slavery across the United States.

The event at the White House was a star-studded affair, with a line-up that celebrated the rich cultural heritage and contributions of African Americans. Alongside the soulful melodies of Gladys Knight and the powerhouse vocals of Patti LaBelle, the concert featured an array of talented artists spanning various genres. Singer and songwriter Raheem DeVaughn delivered a heartfelt performance, while gospel singer Kirk Franklin lifted spirits with his powerful music.

Rapper Doug E. Fresh brought an energetic vibe to the South Lawn, while singer and songwriter Anthony Hamilton captivated the audience with his soulful tunes. Patina Miller, known for her work on stage and screen, added her vocal prowess to the mix, and country singer Brittney Spencer showcased her unique blend of country and soul.

Jazz musician Trombone Shorty wowed with his instrumental talents, and Charlie Wilson, the iconic singer and songwriter, performed his timeless hits. Adding a touch of humor to the evening, comedian and actor Roy Wood, Jr. entertained the crowd with his sharp wit.

1/ 8 © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Gladys Knight Gladys Knight performs during a Juneteenth Concert in the South Lawn of the White House



2/ 8 © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Patti Labelle Patti Labelle performs during a Juneteenth Concert in the South Lawn of the White House



3/ 8 © Anadolu Ledisi Anibade Young American R&B artist Ledisi Anibade Young performs during the Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House



4/ 8 © Anadolu Audra Ann McDonald American actress and singer Audra Ann McDonald performs during the Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House



5/ 8 © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Kirk Franklin Kirk Franklin kisses US Vice President Kamala Harris' hand during a Juneteenth Concert in the South Lawn



6/ 8 © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Roy Wood Jr. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. performs during a Juneteenth Concert in the South Lawn of the White House



7/ 8 © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Patina Miller Singer and actress Patina Miller performs during a Juneteenth Concert in the South Lawn of the White House

