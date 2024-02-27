What happened between Taylor Swift's dad Scott and the Australian photographer who Nicole Kidman got a restraining order against

Taylor Swift may be one of the most powerful and famous women in the world, but to her dad Scott Swift, she'll always be his little girl, and he'll go to great lengths to keep her protected.

Scott, 71, made headlines this week after an Australian photographer, Ben McDonald, 51, filed a police complaint against him for an alleged altercation in Sydney, Australia, where Taylor just wrapped up a slew of Eras Tour concerts.

The "Is It Over Now?" singer's reps have since spoken out about the claims, maintaining she as well as her team were being threatened.

In a statement to CNN, they said: "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

The incident took place at Neutral Bay Wharf at 2:30am local time, where the Grammy-winner, 34, was aboard a yacht celebrating her final show Down Under.

In his own claims to the outlet, Ben, who is chief executive of Matrix Media Group, described Taylor's entourage as "aggressive and unprofessional," and explained that as Taylor was getting off the yacht, a security guard forced an umbrella into his face and camera, before he was allegedly punched by Scott.

He also told the Daily Mail: "He probably decided he needed to defend his daughter, for some reason," adding: "In 23 years I have never seen anything like it."

In her two decades of fame, Taylor has faced a series of disturbing incidents and security risks, from sexual assault to stalking. In 2017, she was awarded a symbolic $1 in her counter-suit against former DJ David Mueller (for battery and sexual assault), after he reached under her skirt and grabbed her butt while posing for a photo together at a 2013 event.

More recently, a 33-year-old man was arrested twice within three days after repeatedly attempting to break into her Manhattan home, and acting erratically in the area.

Moreover, Ben has a history of hostile situations with celebrities; People reported in 2005 that Nicole Kidman was granted a restraining order against him and fellow photographer Jamie Fawcett, with a judge ordering both to stay at least 60 feet away from the Big Little Lies actress and her home at the time.

Her request for a restraining order came after a listening device was found right outside her residence, and she claimed she felt like a "virtual prisoner" in her own home but was afraid to leave it.

