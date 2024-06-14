Goldie Hawn stuns in swimsuit as she relaxes on sun-soaked vacation with husband Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway in the picturesque paradise of Greece on Thursday.

The Oscar winner, 78, and the Big Trouble in Little China star, 73, who have shared a romance for over four decades, were spotted boarding a boat off the stunning coast of Skiathos.

Goldie looked radiant in a black swimsuit paired with a chic graphic print wrap, exuding high spirits as she prepared to board the vessel.

Ever the attentive partner, Kurt ensured she boarded safely, flaunting his fit physique in swim shorts and a baseball cap while carrying their belongings to keep them dry.

Goldie Hawn looked incredible in skin tight workout wear

The couple's Mediterranean escape comes shortly after Goldie revealed they are contemplating a move out of Los Angeles following two home robberies back in 2020.

During an episode of Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, Goldie recounted the harrowing burglary attempts that have made her consider relocating.

© MEGA Goldie Hawn relaxes on a Greek vacation with her husband Kurt Russell after revealing she may quit "terrible" Los Angeles

She candidly admitted that she is 'never without' a security guard after the terrifying ordeals. Goldie described how 'sophisticated' thieves first ransacked their LA home while she and Kurt were out for dinner.

"We were robbed once. We went out, went to dinner together and we were gone maybe two hours and 20 minutes or something," she recalled.

© MEGA Goldie looked incredible in her swimsuit and sarong

Returning home, Goldie discovered the break-in when she went to bed. "I went up the stairs and I walked into my closet and I just lost it," she told Kelly.

"They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door. They're very, very sophisticated and they got a lot of my goodies."

© MEGA Goldie and Kurt kicked back as they enjoyed a speedboat ride with son Wyatt on the sundrenched island of Skiathos

Just four months later, their home was targeted again while Goldie was home alone with their pets. She recounted hearing a 'big thump' but only realized the next day that it was another burglary attempt.

"I'm in the house by myself. It's the dog and I hear this big thump upstairs, and I was alone. Kurt wasn't there and I went, 'What the hell was that?'" she remembered.

"I mean, and as it turned out, the next day we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house." Goldie was in total shock and disbelief that their home had been targeted again. "I couldn't believe it, 'What is happening here?'" she recalled.

© MEGA Goldie looked stylish in a black bathing suit and patterned sarong, accessorizing with a cute butterfly necklace and sun visor

Following these incidents, Goldie has employed 24/7 security to ensure her family's safety. "I'm never without a guard … especially when I'm alone," she told Kelly.

The Death Becomes Her star expressed that she feels 'good' having a guard around and has since formed a 'nice relationship' with them.

Goldie hinted that she and Kurt might be living 131 miles outside of Los Angeles in Palm Desert, California, where they finally feel 'safe' after years of dealing with the challenges of Los Angeles.

The couple, who have been together since 1983 and share son Wyatt Russell, 37, have previously owned homes in LA's Pacific Palisades and Malibu. They also have properties in Colorado and New York City.

Goldie is among several celebrities who have decided to leave Los Angeles, as California faces a population decline due to politics, safety concerns, and the notorious traffic. Between 2020 and 2022, the state of California lost over 500,000 residents, making it the fourth-largest decrease in the country, behind New York, Illinois, and Louisiana, according to the LA Times.

© MEGA Goldie looked incredible in her stylish beachwear

Goldie's son Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hagner moved to Atlanta, Georgia, after selling their LA home in 2022. However, Goldie's other children, actors Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, remain LA residents.

Kate, 45, lives in a sprawling Pacific Palisades estate previously owned by her mom, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 38, and her three children: Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani Rose, five. Oliver, 47, and his wife Erinn Bartlett, 51, recently renovated their Los Angeles home after spending several weeks with Goldie and Kurt. The couple shares four children: Rio Laura, eight, Bodhi Hawn, 11, and Wilder Brooks, 14.

Goldie welcomed Kate and Oliver during her marriage to musician Bill Hudson, 74, from 1976 to 1982. Although Kate and Oliver were estranged from their father for most of their lives, they have recently begun to mend the family rift.