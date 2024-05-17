Kate Hudson reveals Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's secret to 41 year relationship: 'It's a very rare Hollywood story'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have long experienced one of Hollywood's most enduring romances, as they've been together for over 40 years. Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson is now opening up on the couple's "very rare Hollywood story" as they're "in it together forever".

"They have been the rock in our family as the matriarch and patriarch of our bigger family", Kate explained in an interview with People, adding that they've been central not just in terms of their family, but to people outside the main unit throughout their life.

© Albert L. Ortega Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are 'the rock' of their family

"That's their strongest value - that unit and that dedication to that unit, they've been through everything together", she continued. "And it's such an amazing thing to see, especially now as they get older, how beautiful their relationship is right now."

Kate called her 78-year-old mom's relationship with 73-year-old Kurt "so loving and caring", admitting that she had compared her own experience in love with the example set by the couple.

© Getty Images Actors Kurt Russell (L) and Goldie Hawn attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

"It says a lot about follow-through; I think we go back and forth. I'm speaking from experience - it's very easy to say something's not working, right?" Kate explained.

"It's very easy to be like 'You know what? It's not working and you've got to try your hardest, try your best, but oh we'll figure this out.' But to actually follow through with each other through those moments is really powerful."

Growing up and witnessing Goldie and Kurt's love, the actress-turned-singer explained, "is just a beautiful thing to see." Kate explained that their relationship has given her a lot to be grateful for.

© Getty Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn circa 1990 in New York City

"The fact that my children have their grandparents together, and it's the best, and we all vacation together, we do things together. We really are a strong unit and it's because of Mom and Dad. They've stuck with it. It's a very rare Hollywood story", she laughed, clearly emotional at reflecting on her parents' relationship.

Goldie and Kurt first got together on Valentine's Day 1983, having first met while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1967 - Goldie's debut film role. Together they have a son, Wyatt, as well as a wider blended family in Goldie's two kids with Bill Hudson, actors Oliver and Kate, as well as Kurt's son with ex-wife Season Hubley, Boston.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, actor Kurt Russell, actress Goldie Hawn and actor Oliver Hudson attend the Hollywood Women's Press Club's 60th Annual Golden Apple Awards

While the couple have never been married, they show no sign of splitting any time soon. Kurt revealed in a Q&A with Esquire that the secret to their long relationship was relatively simple: "If you get with Goldie Hawn, you've got a good chance."

"If you're lucky enough to get with Goldie Hawn, it's just however long she can put up with you", Kurt teased. "I mean look at these pictures of her. Talk about the whole package, huh? Goldie's what you think she is. Women adore Goldie, men love Goldie - and if you don't, there's something wrong with you."