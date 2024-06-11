Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Goldie Hawn's oldest grandson twins with baby sister in adorable video with mom Kate Hudson
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Goldie Hawn's oldest grandson twins with baby sister in adorable video with mom Kate Hudson

The Glorious hitmaker is a mom-of-three, and a doting aunt to her siblings' five children too

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kate Hudson is exploring the lush Italian vistas with her family in tow, bringing along not only her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, but also her oldest and youngest of three kids.

The 45-year-old actress (and newly minted songstress) was joined by her son Ryder Robinson, 20, and daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa, five, and it looks like big brother and baby sister are becoming quite the twins.

Check out the stunning video Kate shared from the trip that showcased just how much her two kids borrowed from each other's style below…

Kate Hudson's kids twin in lush video from Italian family vacation

Apart from Ryder and Rani twinning in matching plaid prints, Kate kept things chic and minimal with a white pinstriped suit with a satin top. Ryder and Rani also sported matching color palettes of white and blue, with the former wearing jeans with a white tee, and the latter donning an adorable blue frock with white frills.

Fans doted over the kids with adoring comments like: "I'm sure she knows her mother is cool but does she know how cool? I can't imagine growing up and Kate being my mother and Goldie being my grandma. What a life," and: "Good grief Ryder is looking so grown up!"

It was also a special weekend for the family, particularly Kate, who celebrated her fiancé Danny's 38th birthday in Venice, sharing a sweet photo of them packing on the PDA on a gondola.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa share a kiss on their vacation to Venice, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Kate and Danny Fujikawa share a kiss on his birthday while vacationing in Italy

"Happy birthday my love," she lovingly captioned the snap of them kissing for a selfie. Kate and Danny began dating in 2016 after meeting through mutual friends and announced their engagement in September 2021.

Weeks ago, Kate released her debut album Glorious, and just before embarking on her trip, she received glowing praise from none other than her "pa" Kurt Russell.

MORE: Kate Hudson admits her one-year ban from dating men made relationship with Danny Fujikawa possible

Speaking with People at a Television Academy event for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, he cited the title track as his favorite from the record. "I like that. I like the way she kicks that out there. She belts that out there."

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa announce their engagement in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
The couple have been together since 2016 and announced their engagement in 2021

He gushed about his other favorites from the album being the songs "about Goldie" and her son Ryder, and continued to shower her with compliments. "Those songs are really good, really well done. I think it's fun. She can sing. The girl can sing, so it's fun to see her just do it and have a fun time with it."

MORE: Kate Hudson reveals Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's secret to 41 year relationship: 'It's a very rare Hollywood story'

Kate spoke with the publication previously about the album being inspired by the love she'd received and seen all around her. "I was like, 'This is just a life well-loved.'"

View post on Instagram
 

"Through all of the highs and the lows, then all the stuff that comes with what it is to love a partner, your friends, your children . . . What a glorious thing to have so much love."

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell step out to show support for Kate Hudson during star-studded album release party

She, in turn, praised the example set by Kurt and her mom Goldie Hawn as a couple and parents. "Their strongest value is their dedication to that unit. They've been through everything together, and it's such an amazing thing to see, especially as they get older, how beautiful their relationship is."

WESTWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Actor Kurt Russell, actress Goldie Hawn and actress Kate Hudson arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Snatched" at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)© Getty Images
"She can sing. The girl can sing, so it's fun to see her just do it and have a fun time with it."

"They've stuck with it. It's like a very rare Hollywood story. They're in it forever. It's wild."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more