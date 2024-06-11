Goldie Hawn's oldest grandson twins with baby sister in adorable video with mom Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is exploring the lush Italian vistas with her family in tow, bringing along not only her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, but also her oldest and youngest of three kids.

The 45-year-old actress (and newly minted songstress) was joined by her son Ryder Robinson, 20, and daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa, five, and it looks like big brother and baby sister are becoming quite the twins.

Check out the stunning video Kate shared from the trip that showcased just how much her two kids borrowed from each other's style below…

Kate Hudson's kids twin in lush video from Italian family vacation

Apart from Ryder and Rani twinning in matching plaid prints, Kate kept things chic and minimal with a white pinstriped suit with a satin top. Ryder and Rani also sported matching color palettes of white and blue, with the former wearing jeans with a white tee, and the latter donning an adorable blue frock with white frills.

Fans doted over the kids with adoring comments like: "I'm sure she knows her mother is cool but does she know how cool? I can't imagine growing up and Kate being my mother and Goldie being my grandma. What a life," and: "Good grief Ryder is looking so grown up!"

It was also a special weekend for the family, particularly Kate, who celebrated her fiancé Danny's 38th birthday in Venice, sharing a sweet photo of them packing on the PDA on a gondola.

© Instagram Kate and Danny Fujikawa share a kiss on his birthday while vacationing in Italy

"Happy birthday my love," she lovingly captioned the snap of them kissing for a selfie. Kate and Danny began dating in 2016 after meeting through mutual friends and announced their engagement in September 2021.

Weeks ago, Kate released her debut album Glorious, and just before embarking on her trip, she received glowing praise from none other than her "pa" Kurt Russell.

Speaking with People at a Television Academy event for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, he cited the title track as his favorite from the record. "I like that. I like the way she kicks that out there. She belts that out there."

© Instagram The couple have been together since 2016 and announced their engagement in 2021

He gushed about his other favorites from the album being the songs "about Goldie" and her son Ryder, and continued to shower her with compliments. "Those songs are really good, really well done. I think it's fun. She can sing. The girl can sing, so it's fun to see her just do it and have a fun time with it."

Kate spoke with the publication previously about the album being inspired by the love she'd received and seen all around her. "I was like, 'This is just a life well-loved.'"

"Through all of the highs and the lows, then all the stuff that comes with what it is to love a partner, your friends, your children . . . What a glorious thing to have so much love."

She, in turn, praised the example set by Kurt and her mom Goldie Hawn as a couple and parents. "Their strongest value is their dedication to that unit. They've been through everything together, and it's such an amazing thing to see, especially as they get older, how beautiful their relationship is."

© Getty Images "She can sing. The girl can sing, so it's fun to see her just do it and have a fun time with it."

"They've stuck with it. It's like a very rare Hollywood story. They're in it forever. It's wild."