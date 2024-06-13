Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's famous family's huge life change - how will Kate Hudson cope?

Goldie Hawn has revealed her and Kurt Russell's big shift in family dynamic after a surprising move.

The beloved Hollywood couple have built a beautiful life in Malibu with their famous offspring, including Kate and Oliver Hudson nearby.

In fact, Goldie and her daughter are so close they've been practically neighbors for years.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's adorable love story

But things have shifted for the tight-knit family as Goldie explained in a new interview.

Because, after years on the coast of Los Angeles, Goldie and Kurt have moved two and a half hours inland to Palm Desert away from their children and many grandchildren.

© Kurt Krieger - Corbis Goldie and Kurt are moving on

Home invasion

Speaking on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, Goldie, 78, said that she and Kurt, 74, made the difficult decision to move away following two scary incidents at their longtime home.

The first happened in 2020 when the couple weren't at home. "We were robbed once," she said. "We went to dinner together and we were gone maybe two hours and 20 minutes or something."

© Getty Goldie and Kurt were Kate's neighbors

When they returned to their luxury pad, Goldie headed to bed but soon discovered they'd been robbed.

"I went up to the stairs and I walked into my closet and I just lost it. They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated and they got a lot of my goodies."

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt were victims of a break-in

Thieves attempted a break-in a second time four months later when Goldie was by herself. She said she heard a "big thump" upstairs and the next day she told Kelly: "We discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

It made her so scared to be a target again that she enlisted 24-hour security to keep her and her family safe.

"I'm never without a guard … especially when I'm alone," Goldie added, before revealing they moved more than 100 miles away and now they finally feel "safe."

Goldie and Kurt moving on

© Albert L. Ortega Goldie and Kurt have a big blended family

But this safety comes with a price as Kate and the rest of her family are no longer just around the corner from them on a daily basis.

This will be crushing for Kate who previously confessed she adores living so close to her mom.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo are incredibly close

"She's down the street," Kate told People magazine. "We’re literally neighbors.

"Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist," she quipped. Kate even joked that she calls her mom to come and "tuck her in" at night or give her foot rubs.

Their new home

© Getty Images Wyatt Russell has also moved away from LA

Goldie and Kurt's move away from LA is by far the first A-list shift. Even their son, Wyatt sold their property in Studio City and relocated to Atlanta Georgia and many more stars are leaving Hollywood behind.

Talking of why they chose Palm Desert, Goldie told Kelly: "We both decided, I think it's Palm Desert. It's so safe. It's just because L.A is terrible. I mean, we were robbed once."