Kate Hudson shares sweet throwback with 'Pa' Kurt Russell in tribute for 73rd birthday: 'We love you'

Millions of people may be celebrating St. Patrick's Day today, but for Kate Hudson, March 17 is all about Kurt Russell.

The Hudson, Russell and Hawn bunch are celebrating their family patriarch this weekend, as the Overboard actor rings in his 73rd birthday.

Though the "Talk About Love" singer was born out of her mom Goldie Hawn's relationship to Bill Hudson – the two were married from 1976 to 1982 – she and her brother Oliver Hudson have long considered Kurt, who has been with the First Wives Club actress since 1983, to be their "Pa."

In honor of his birthday, Kate took to Instagram with an adoring tribute to Kurt, sharing to her Stories a sweet throwback photo of them together where she is pictured seemingly in her tween years.

"Happy birthday Pa!" she wrote in green, aptly, adding: "Love you Pa! St. Patrick's Day is always the best because we get to celebrate you."

Aside from Kate and Oliver, Goldie and Kurt are also doting parents to their son Wyatt Russell, 37, plus Kurt shares son Boston Russell, 44, with his ex-wife Season Hubley, to whom he was married from 1979 to 1983.

© Instagram Kate shared a touching tribute on Instagram Stories

They also have eight grandchildren: Kate's kids Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani, five, Oliver's Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, ten, plus Wyatt's Buddy, two, and Boone, who was born in February of this year.

Kate has long put on display her sweet bond with her Pa, and for Father's Day in 2022, she went viral over her tribute in his honor.

© Getty The Russell-Hawn family in 2000

At the time, she shared another throwback of the two snuggling on a bed, and wrote: "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Father's Day."

Fans and celebrities alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the heartfelt message, with Drew Barrymore, who similarly grew up estranged from her famous father, commenting: "Wow this one almost hurts, it's so sweet."

Goldie herself wrote: "Honey this picture speaks volumes," and in another comment: "Honey I showed this to daddy," before revealing Kurt's touching response.

Per Goldie, Kurt had to say: "Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father's Day present. I've never seen it before. Wow… it's killer. Lotta water under the bridge… it's kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes… Thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa."

