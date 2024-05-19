Goldie Kawn and Kurt Russell step out to show support for Kate Hudson during star-studded album release party

Kate Hudson had the support of her parents – and plenty of celebrity friends – as she finally celebrated the long-awaited release of her debut album.

The Almost Famous actress officially released her highly-anticipated album Glorious on May 17, and to celebrate it, she hosted a star-studded release party at The Bellwether live music venue in Los Angeles the following day.

Aside from Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, other fellow stars in attendance included Mindy Kaling – with whom the singer is currently working on a new comedy series – Justin Theorux with his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom, Octavia Spencer, Leslie Odom Jr., Brenda Song, and Fergie, among others.

For their date night out to support their daughter, Goldie rocked a black long-sleeve top with shoulder cut-outs and silver decals, while her longtime partner Kurt matched with her in an all-black ensemble.

Kate – who performed on stage for the star-studded audience – looked like a true rockstar, or rather, Penny Lane herself, wearing a pink see-through dress with lace appliquées, and had her signature bright blonde hair cascading down.

Fans of Kate know full well that her venture into singing has been a long time coming, and when releasing her debut single "Talk About Love" earlier this year, she shared on Instagram: "I have always had a room for my piano, ever since I began living on my own, and I've been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child."

© Getty Goldie and Kurt stepped out in support of their daughter

"But, you know, it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music, and that was really important to me, and [to] have it come from that really authentic place and focus," she continued, before declaring: "So finally for me that time is now."

She also previously opened up about how it was her complicated relationship with her biological father Bill Hudson –– previously a singer for his band with his brothers, The Hudson Brothers –– that in part stymied her pursuit of a singing career.

© Getty The First Wives Club actress took a moment to sign some autographs

Speaking last year with Bruce Bozzi on his podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Kate first shared that though early in her career she expected to pursue music, the success of Almost Famous, which earned her an Oscar nomination, delayed it. Moreover, she explained: "Later, I kind of rejected it because, [I thought] as you do when you're dealing with daddy issues, I don't want to connect to that part, because that's my dad," adding: "If that one connection I had to him, I failed miserably at, it would be devastating to me… I wasn't ready for that."

Kate has however recently been reconnecting with her dad, who was largely absent from her life after he split from Goldie in 1982. After she said their relationship was "warming up," he revealed to Us Weekly: "Kate put it perfectly. We are warming up [and] letting things take their course," adding: "All families have rifts. It's nice that our rift is healing," after years of "ups and downs."

© Getty Kate looked ethereal while performing her new album

In addition to Bill's insight into where his relationship stands with both Kate and her older brother Oliver Hudson, he also opened up about the siblings' relationship with his other children, mainly Emily, 42, and Zachary, 38, who he shared with his late ex-wife, Cindy Williams. He also shares Lalania, 18, with ex Caroline Graham, plus in his teens, he had a son named Paul, who was put up for adoption.

"My daughter Emily just had a baby [and] Kate's been great about that," Bill revealed, along with details of their latest reunion: both Emily, who is a songwriter, and Zachary, who also works as a musician, were in attendance at another one of Kate's celebrations for her album.