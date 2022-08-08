Ant McPartlin's loved-up wedding photo with bride Anne-Marie has fans saying the same thing The TV star tied the knot on 7 August 2021

Just days after his close friend and presenting partner Declan Donnelly celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Ali Astall, Ant McPartlin is marking one year of marriage with Anne-Marie Corbett.

RELATED: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' breathtaking lakeside wedding – all the photos

The Britain's Got Talent host, 46, took to Instagram to share an unseen wedding photo of the couple on the special relationship milestone, adding the sweet message: "Happy anniversary Mrs Mcp!! Xxx." The pair could be seen walking hand-in-hand into the wedding venue against the backdrop of purple flowers and a pot of umbrellas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity brides wearing the most unconventional wedding dresses of all time

The beautiful bride was dressed in a one-shouldered Suzanne Neville wedding dress with a fitted bodice overlaid with a hand-embellished floral detail and an A-line skirt. Anne-Marie wore her blonde hair in a chic chignon with strands framing her face and added a cathedral-length raw-edged veil, while Ant looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and black bow tie.

While many of Ant's followers took the opportunity to praise the couple's outfits and wish them a happy anniversary, others noted how quickly time has passed since they tied the knot at St Michael Church in Heckfield.

MORE: Ant McPartlin's engagement ring for Anne-Marie cost 6x average salary

SEE: 15 celebrity Christmas engagements that are too romantic for words

Ant celebrated his first wedding anniversary by sharing a throwback photo

"First year has flown by, happy anniversary to you both, have a lovely time celebrating x," wrote one, and another penned: "Blimey, is that a year already!!! Happy anniversary both." A third added: "Omg that year has flew by, happy anniversary to both of you."

The couple got married on 7 August 2021 in front of a star-studded guest list, including Saturday Night Takeaway star Dec, Phillip Schofield, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Dermot O'Leary and Christine Lampard.

The newlyweds emerging from St Michael Church in Heckfield in August 2021

Anne-Marie and Ant – who was previously married to Lisa Armstrong – were first pictured together in March 2018 before getting engaged in December 2020, when the presenter gave his bride-to-be a gorgeous four-carat diamond ring, estimated to be worth £200,000.

Speaking of the romantic engagement, Ant told Digital Spy magazine: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

READ: Binky Felstead and husband Max's cliffside Corfu wedding was too beautiful – exclusive pictures

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.