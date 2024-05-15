The significant meaning behind Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie's baby name

Congratulations are in order for Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett who welcomed their first child together on Tuesday.

The couple announced their joyous baby news on Ant and Dec's official Instagram page alongside the sweetest black-and-white snapshot of Ant cradling their newborn son.

© Instagram Ant confirmed the news with a touching black-and-white snapshot

In their caption, they shared their little one's unique moniker writing: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

Their son's name is a hugely symbolic name of English origin which means "untamed" or "unruly". According to baby naming website, The Bump, the name also derives from the surname "Wilde", which is most famously associated with Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory actor, Gene Wilder.

© Getty Images The couple have welcomed their first child together

The name appears to be a popular choice with fellow celebrities Oliver Hudson and Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead whose respective sons are also called Wilder.

It's thought that their newborn's middle name, Patrick, is a tribute to Anne-Marie's late father Paddy.

Fans and friends appeared smitten with the name, with one writing in the comments section: "Awwww congratulations this is just wonderful news, and such a beautiful name", while another chimed in: "We have a Wilder too, great name! Congratulations."

When Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall welcomed their second child, Ant was touchingly honoured, with Dec choosing the moniker Anthony as one of their son's middle names.

© Shutterstock Declan paid tribute to Ant when he named his son

At the time of their little one's arrival, Dec wrote a sweet message on the official Ant & Dec Twitter account which read: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful, and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D."

In a nod to Dec's late dad, the couple also chose to use the moniker Alphonsus as a second middle name. Aside from Jack, Dec and Ali are also doting parents to daughter Isla Elizabeth Anne whom they welcomed in 2018.

© Getty Images The presenting duo shot to fame in the early 2000s

Aside from his baby boy, Ant is also a devoted stepfather to Anne-Marie's two daughters. Previously speaking to The Telegraph back in 2021, Ant made a rare comment about his wife's children, and it's clear they get on well.

"I've got two step-daughters, 13 and 15, and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s – than I still am," he said.

© Getty Images Ant wed Anne-Marie in August 2021

The happy couple tied the knot back on 7 August 2021, in a stunning ceremony at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, Hampshire. The star-studded guest list included well-known faces such as Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Dermot O'Leary and Christine Lampard.

The couple got engaged in December 2020, with Ant popping the question with a four-carat diamond ring estimated to be worth a staggering £200,000.

Speaking of the romantic engagement, Ant told Digital Spy magazine: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I'm a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."