Harper Beckham unrecognisable as she models mother Victoria's latest beauty product

Victoria Beckham's fans were taken aback at her 'unrecognisable' daughter Harper after she took over her mum's Instagram to share a makeup tutorial.

The 12-year-old showcased her talent by demonstrating how she perfects her eyebrows, using products from Victoria's beauty line.

In the charming video, Harper smiled sweetly while showing a before and after with the eyebrow mascara, much to the delight of her mother.

Victoria humorously captioned the post, "Someone stole my @victoriabeckhambeauty FeatherFix! Kisses #HarperSeven xxx."

The comments section quickly filled with admiration for Harper. "Omg I didn’t recognise her she’s grown up all of a sudden into a beautiful young lady," one fan gushed.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "Did I miss something, like how is this Harper??? When did this happen???? She's gorgeous, and grown!"

© Instagram Harper is now 12 and all grown up!

"Looks like Romeo as well I think??!!" another observed, noting the family resemblance. "Beautiful and got the best of both parents," a third added, capturing the general sentiment.

Victoria also shared a similar tutorial on the same day, demonstrating the makeup tool herself.

© Getty Images Harper with her parents David and Victoria Beckham

Both mother and daughter gave fans a glimpse into their stunning home, featuring a rich dark wood ceiling and a chandelier hanging elegantly above.

This heartwarming mother-daughter moment follows Harper's standout appearance at the premiere of her dad's Netflix docuseries, Beckham.

© Instagram Fans think Harper looks like brother Romeo

She made quite an impression with her stylish ensemble, including a bag that alone cost £890. Harper looked pretty in pink, donning a long dress and matching clutch from Victoria's collection.

Harper often borrows bags from her mum, and a recent TikTok video posted by Victoria showed her swinging around a pink number with tassels. Victoria captioned it, “Harper loves my new bag!! Guess she will be borrowing it!”

For her twelfth birthday, Harper was treated to a shopping spree at Prada, followed by a family lunch at the brand’s café in Harrods with her brothers Romeo and Cruz.

© Instagram Harper recently turned 12

Over the years, Harper has been spoiled with lavish gifts, but her birthday celebrations remain primarily family-centred, featuring sweet moments with her parents, David and Victoria.

On her seventh birthday, the Beckhams went all out, buying Harper a pony reportedly worth £7,000, along with top-of-the-range riding equipment from Colne Saddlery in Cheltenham. This tradition of thoughtful, family-oriented celebrations showcases the close-knit bond of the Beckham family.