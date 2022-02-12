David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper in awe as family welcome new addition The Beckhams have a new furry friend

David and Victoria Beckham are doting parents to four children, including daughter Harper, and on Saturday they delighted her with a new addition to the family.

Victoria took to Instagram to reveal that the family had welcomed a pet rabbit, and Harper couldn't have looked happier as she held the furry animal in her hands, with her smiling from ear to ear. Their bunny, which was a Holland lop, had a beautiful colour, with brown and white fur and some miniature ears.

WATCH: Meet the new member of the Beckhams!

But although Harper was happy with the new pet, the Beckhams might have a bit on their hands as this breed can be very energetic.

The doting mum had a sweet caption for her post, as she simply wrote: "Harper Seven collected her bunny today!"

She also shared a clip of their new adorable family member, as the little rabbit hopped around in the grass as the wind ruffled through its fur – how cute! On this, she added: "Happy weekend!!! Harper Seven's new bunny!!"

Fans immediately fell in love with the heartwarming post, as one enthused: "The sweetest lop-eared bunny!!! Wishing Harper & bunny lots of love."

Harper was thrilled with the new addition

A second posted: "Look at her smile," while another fan had an urgent query as they questioned: "What's the bunny called? We have Coco here!"

Alongside Harper, the Beckhams are also parents to sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and earlier this month Victoria stunned with her resemblance to one of her sons.

David and Victoria share four children

In a throwback snap, the former Spice Girls star was hugging her mum Jackie Adams while she wore a pastel striped top with button detailing on the collar.

The youngster flashed a beaming smile, looking worlds away from her glamorous Posh Spice image in the special memory. Mum Jackie laced a protective arm around her daughter as the pair posed at a family event.

And in the photo it was clear to see how much she resembled son Romeo – the Beckham genes are certainly strong!

