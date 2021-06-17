David Beckham's special packed lunch for daughter Harper is so precious

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that the Beckham family share an incredibly close bond, confirmed by Victoria Beckham on Thursday who shared an adorable video of her daughter Harper's packed lunch for school, made by doting dad David Beckham.

The football star had lovingly cut shapes into cucumbers for nine-year-old Harper's school snack, including the letter 'H' and a heart which was placed onto a dollop of houmous.

WATCH: David Beckham makes an adorable school lunch for Harper Seven

"Anyone else think @davidbeckham should start up a "school snack" business?" VB asked her 29 million Instagram followers.

"God help any parents who got the school snacks ready today… no one's gonna do it quite like David," teased the former Spice Girl.

David cut the cucumber into adorable shapes for his daughter

It's not the first time David has got creative in the kitchen for his children's lunches. Just last month, the 46-year-old treated his daughter to a ham and pickle sandwich – with a twist.

Cutting Harper's school lunch into an adorable heart shape, Victoria could be heard in the background of the video, saying: "So daddy has made packed lunch today and it's extra special because Harper Seven's lunch is in the shape of a heart. Is this sweet or has daddy got too much time on his hands in the morning?"

Young Harper has clearly taken after her mum's healthy food habits, despite only being nine. Perhaps it's because her veggies are cut into cute shapes by her dad!

Despite the lovingly made school snacks, pastry is a huge hit in the Beckham household, it seems. David recently gave fans a peek inside nine-year-old Harper's sweet tooth by sharing a heartwarming photo of his little girl tucking into a delicious breakfast in her school uniform. He wrote: "Friday is officially croissant day for Harper Seven."

David shares an incredibly close bond with his daughter Harper

David and Victoria's only daughter has also picked up some tips and tricks from her dad, as she showed off her own impressive cooking skills recently when she prepared breakfast in bed for her parents.

